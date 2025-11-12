Boomerang Ventures Makes Seed-Stage Investment in SynchNeuro to Advance Brain-Based Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Technology

SynchNeuro is a Portfolio Company of Boomerang Ventures

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Boomerang Ventures adds SynchNeuro, Inc. to its portfolio of seed-stage investments, backing the pioneering neurotechnology company's development of the world's first brain-based, non-invasive continuous glucose monitor. The investment supports SynchNeuro's mission to revolutionize cardiometabolic health monitoring through EEG-based technology that interprets brain signals to track blood glucose levels and other vital health metrics in real time.

With Boomerang Ventures' strategic partnership and funding, SynchNeuro is accelerating the development of its breakthrough Cardiometabolic Advisor system. The wearable sensor - discreetly placed behind the ear - decodes brainwave data using advanced machine learning algorithms, enabling users to monitor not only blood sugar but also sleep, stress, and activity levels, creating a holistic view of their cardiometabolic health.

"The brain is the richest data source imaginable, and until now, it's been largely untapped as a window into our body's health," said Dr. Casey Halpern, Founder & Chairman of SynchNeuro. "At SynchNeuro, we're leveraging the brain's own electrical signals to provide a real-time, proactive understanding of cardiometabolic function, empowering people to make informed lifestyle decisions and take control of their health."

Addressing a Growing Health Crisis

Prediabetes and Type 2 (non-insulin treated) diabetes affect more than 125 million Americans (prediabetes number + type 2 non-insulin number), costing the U.S. healthcare system nearly $200 billion annually (type 2 diabetes; assumptions made related to insulin needs + prediabetes). Yet millions lack access to affordable, proactive monitoring tools and guidance. SynchNeuro aims to fill this gap with a needle-free, rechargeable, and low-cost alternative to traditional continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), which are reactive, expensive, and often inaccessible for early-stage diabetes patients.

Dr. Halpern notes that SynchNeuro's technology is not only pain-free but also predictive, "Because the brain has predictive capabilities, our system provides a morning blood sugar forecast and personalized lifestyle guidance for the day - something no existing solution offers."

Innovation and Investment Aligned

Building on over a decade of academic research from Stanford University, SynchNeuro's technology interprets EEG signals to assess glucose fluctuations, heart rate variability, sleep quality, and activity levels. In early proof-of-concept testing, the company achieved accuracy levels that already meet FDA thresholds for glucose monitors, demonstrating the potential for clinical-grade performance in a fully non-invasive device.

"SynchNeuro is a remarkable example of how neuroscience and artificial intelligence can converge to create life-changing health technologies," said Oscar Moralez, Founder & Managing Partner of Boomerang Ventures. "Their focus on translating complex science into accessible, everyday solutions embodies the spirit of innovation we champion at Boomerang."

Momentum Builds with Plug and Play Lifetech Selection

Adding to its recent milestones, SynchNeuro was selected to join the inaugural Lifetech Batch at Plug and Play in Indianapolis, a globally recognized innovation accelerator connecting startups with investors, mentors, and Fortune 500 corporations.

The Plug and Play Lifetech program provides tailored mentorship, business development opportunities, and access to industry leaders in healthcare, digital health, and biotechnology - all aimed at helping startups refine strategy and bring breakthrough technologies to market. SynchNeuro's selection reflects the novelty, clinical relevance, and commercial potential of its brain-based health monitoring platform.

"Being part of Plug and Play's first Lifetech program in Indianapolis is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with top minds in healthcare innovation and connect with potential strategic partners," said Halpern. "It reinforces the growing excitement around non-invasive, brain-driven health technology."

Building the Future of Proactive Health Monitoring

Over the next 12 to 18 months, SynchNeuro will continue developing its long-term vision to become the go-to platform for cardiometabolic health management - expanding over time into adjacent areas such as cardiac health, mental wellness, and sleep optimization.

"Our goal is to make health monitoring accessible, proactive, and empowering for everyone," said Halpern. "We're just beginning to unlock the brain's potential to guide how we live healthier lives."

About Boomerang Ventures

Founded in 2019, Boomerang Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early growth-stage connected health technology companies. Leveraging a combination studio and venture fund, Boomerang provides the collaborative direction, deep industry expertise, and continuum of support founders need to take their innovations from ideation to market. Boomerang believes that better patient care begins with identifying and solving the biggest challenges in healthcare. Boomerang Ventures is proudly and strategically based in Indianapolis, where the healthcare and entrepreneurial business climate is a thriving community ripe with opportunities. With a secure niche at the intersection of health technology, studio-fund synchronization, and the Midwest, Boomerang differentiates itself from the competition. Boomerang Ventures is Healthcare Innovation, Reimagined. For more information, visit Boomerang.vc.

About SynchNeuro

SynchNeuro, Inc. is a health technology startup headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, developing the world's first brain signal-based, non-invasive platform for real-time cardiometabolic health monitoring. By decoding brainwave (EEG) activity into glucose and cardiometabolic insights, SynchNeuro offers a novel, consumer-friendly alternative to traditional glucose monitors. The company's breakthrough technology provides proactive health insights and empowers individuals with prediabetes and early-stage Type 2 diabetes to take control of their wellness. For more information, visit synchneuro.com.

