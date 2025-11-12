NIS and Lenovo Unveil Cutting-Edge EdTech Classroom in Kazakhstan

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Lenovo:

Astana classroom helps students and teachers dive into subjects such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, VR/AR, and data science.

Lenovo teamed up with Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools (NIS) to launch a state-of-the-art EdTech classroom at NIS International Baccalaureate campus in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The initiative reflects Kazakhstan's focus on accelerating the integration of AI and digital technologies into the education sector and is part of Lenovo's long-standing commitment to local innovation and community empowerment.

A hub for future innovators

The new classroom is packed with the latest in Lenovo equipment: ThinkVision P24 monitors, ThinkPad L14 laptops, and ThinkCentre M70t workstations-recognized for both performance and great reliability. To boost collaboration and keep students engaged, the room also features an interactive panel with smart software tools designed to help teachers deliver dynamic, tech-driven lessons.

But this is more than a classroom: It's a hub for tomorrow's tech leaders, with students and teachers diving into cutting-edge subjects such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, mobile app development, and both virtual and augmented reality. It's a bold step toward building digital fluency and practical skills in the classroom and beyond.

At the opening ceremony, Anuar Zhangozin, Chairman of the NIS Board, highlighted the impact of this initiative.

"Our students' achievements speak volumes. This year, they won two gold and one bronze medal at the International Olympiad in AI in Beijing, a silver medal at the Informatics Olympiad in Bolivia, and sixteen prize-winning places at national competitions in the same fields," he said.

Zhangozin also shared how NIS is pushing boundaries with its own digital projects-from an online platform for fair exam grading to AR-powered textbooks and the AI-driven learning network Beyim.ai. These tools are helping reshape how students and teachers interact with technology every day.

When Lenovo's global vision meets local impact

Lenovo has worked with schools and universities across Kazakhstan before, bringing its tech expertise into the classroom. By sharing its cutting-edge tools and devices with educators, the company is delivering on its mission to provide Smarter technology for all and create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society.

"Lenovo is proud to partner with Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools in their digital transformation," said Gaziz Abdrassilov, Director of Corporate Sales for Lenovo in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia, and Moldova. "Integrating advanced IT solutions into the educational process expands access to quality learning and creates new opportunities for students to develop both academic and practical skills. We value the trust placed in us to carry out such an important mission and continue to support innovation in education."

About NIS

The Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools (NIS) are an autonomous educational organisation established in 2008. Today, it comprises 22 schools that serve as experimental platforms for the introduction of advanced educational practices. The learning process is based on proprietary standards designed to foster critical thinking, research, and leadership skills, while also promoting national values.

The NIS curricula are developed in alignment with University of Cambridge programmes, ensuring the integration of the best national and international educational practices.

Instruction is delivered in Kazakh, Russian, and English. NIS students and alumni consistently excel in international examinations, achieve success in academic competitions, and pursue studies at leading universities in Kazakhstan and abroad. The organisation's activities have gained international recognition and exert a systemic influence through teacher training, the development of textbooks, and the cultivation of a professional talent pool within Kazakhstan's education system.

