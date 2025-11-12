Governance & Accountability Institute: G&A Institute Issues New Reference Guide on "Strategic Approaches to Scope 3 Emissions"

Includes Proven Methods for Measuring, Managing and Mitigating Indirect Emissions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A), a leading corporate sustainability consulting and research firm, today issued a new reference guide on "Strategic Approaches to Scope 3 Emissions." Scope 3 emissions across the value chain are often the largest and most complex component of a company's carbon footprint. The guide provides a concise overview of leading Scope 3 reduction strategies, including product design, supplier engagement, and emerging novel approaches.

"G&A recognizes that companies are facing increased pressure to reduce Scope 3 emissions to help address climate change," said Louis Coppola, G&A's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Whether your organization is beginning to map Scope 3 emissions or refining an existing reduction strategy, our guide provides valuable information to inform your decision-making."

Since Scope 3 emissions occur across a company's upstream and downstream value chain and mostly fall outside direct control, efforts to measure and manage these indirect emissions can be quite difficult. G&A's new reference guide covers key topics including:

Data Collection and Disclosure

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of Products/Services

Contractual Requirements with Suppliers

Third-Party Auditing

Use of Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) for Scope 3 Upstream Categories

Modifications to Internal Operations

The full reference guide is available for download here, G&A is available to answer questions and help put these strategies into action by contacting us at info@ga-institute.com.

ABOUT G&A INSTITUTE, INC.

G&A Institute is a leading sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 2006, G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.

Since 2011, G&A has been building and expanding a comprehensive database of corporate sustainability reporting data based on analysis of thousands of ESG and sustainability reports to help steer strategy for our clients and improve their disclosure and reporting. More information is available on our website at ga-institute.com.

