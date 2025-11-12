London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Tutor Easily, a leading coaching and accreditation company for tutoring businesses, has officially launched the Tutor Easily Excellence Framework, a global accreditation system designed to recognise, standardise, and elevate the quality of tutoring worldwide.

The three-tier framework establishes a universal benchmark for quality, professionalism, business standards, and measurable student outcomes, giving tutoring companies across continents a clear path to recognition and giving parents worldwide a new mark of trust.

Over the last decade, the global tutoring sector has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry, accelerated by remote learning and rising competition for university places. Yet, despite this rapid expansion, trust remains inconsistent. Parents and students around the world struggle to tell the difference between credible tutoring organisations and unregulated side hustles.

According to Tutor Easily's founder, Mohamed Elbarkey, this is the moment for change, and the new global accreditation framework presents just that. "The tutoring industry has gone global but standards haven't," he said. "For years, even the best tutoring companies have had no way to prove their professionalism beyond testimonials. The Excellence Framework changes that. It gives every tutoring business, from London to Dubai to Singapore, a recognised path to excellence."

The Tutor Easily Excellence Framework was developed to address the sector's fragmented nature and lack of accountability. It offers tutoring businesses of all sizes a clear roadmap for growth, quality assurance, and continuous improvement, underpinned by Tutor Easily's proven coaching expertise and international reach. It is set to be the global standard for local impact.

The program is also more than an accreditation. It is a global call and movement to professionalise tutoring and unify standards across countries. Businesses that meet the framework's rigorous requirements earn the right to display the Tutor Easily Accredited Seal, signaling to families and partners that they uphold world-class standards of integrity, results, and student care.

The accreditation is structured around three progressive levels, each representing a milestone in a tutoring business's journey toward excellence:

Bronze (Accredited Business): Demonstrates foundational standards of reliability, client care, and educational quality.

Silver (Verified Business): Shows measurable student impact, operational consistency, and a commitment to ongoing improvement.

Gold (Centre of Excellence): Awarded to leading tutoring organisations that achieve exceptional results, demonstrate industry leadership, and contribute to best practices globally.

Tutoring businesses bearing any of these three badges will have a verified mark of trust that strengthens credibility with parents, schools, and partners.

The launch of the Excellence Framework is a natural evolution for Tutor Easily, which has already coached hundreds of tutoring entrepreneurs across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, helping them build sustainable, results-driven businesses. The new accreditation system brings together these global partners under one shared mission: to raise the standard of private education worldwide.

In addition to gaining global recognition and credibility, accredited tutoring businesses also gain exclusive access to Tutor Easily's mentorship network, growth resources, and annual global excellence summit.

"While this framework is about recognition, it is also about community," added Mohamed Elbarkey. "We are creating an international network of trusted tutoring businesses who share the same vision as we do: to make tutoring a respected global profession, driven by quality, accountability, and impact."

Tutor Easily is inviting tuition businesses worldwide to apply for the Tutor Easily Excellence Framework and join its mission to professionalise the tutoring industry. The coaching and accreditation company is confident that, by working together, global leaders in tutoring can help advance this shared language of quality, trust, and accountability.

Tutor Easily is now accepting applications for its first international cohort of accredited tutoring providers. For more information please visit: https://www.easilygroup.co/.

