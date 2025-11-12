Najar provides companies with a unique optimization solution on the SaaS procurement market, generating an average of 22% savings for its clients

Najar works with several international groups such as ProductSup, CoachHub, Uberall, CitNOW and Duco, and reports a client retention rate above 100%

Najar, the expert in SaaS investment management and optimization for enterprises, reports strong adoption of its procurement solutions and presents its strategic roadmap to support its European expansion.

Najar, the co-pilot helping finance and IT leaders manage the surge in SaaS usage and costs

Najar helps finance and IT departments rationalize their SaaS investment strategy. Companies now manage SaaS budgets that can exceed €4 million per year for mid-sized organizations. More than 70% of European CFOs rank IT spend control among their top priorities for 2025-20261, while the procurement automation segment is expected to grow by nearly 10% annually between 2026 and 2033. In response, Najar acts as a strategic co-pilot for finance and IT leaders. Its platform combines proprietary technology and expert buyers to map software usage and strengthen companies' negotiation power with vendors.

Demonstrating the budget optimization leverage enabled by Najar's SaaS governance model, one client saved up to €2.2 million in a single year in 2025, including €1.8 million on a single SaaS contract.

Revenue and headcount tripled in one year

Over the past twelve months, Najar has tripled both its annual recurring revenue and its workforce, driven by SaaS market growth and the need for companies to rationalize their spend. This traction illustrates the growing demand for automation and procurement governance solutions, now recognized as key performance drivers. To provide a consolidated view of all contracts, Najar's platform relies on a unique benchmark covering more than €2 billion in SaaS expenditure, delivering an average of 22% savings.

In 2025, Najar was listed among LinkedIn's Top Startups 2025, ranking among the 20 most promising French growth companies.

An expanding international client base

With a client retention rate above 100%, Najar confirms the strength of its model and now supports enterprises both in France and abroad. Its portfolio includes globally recognized groups such as BackMarket, ManoMano, VusionGroup, Zadig Voltaire, Malt, Deezer, AB Tasty, Electra and Onepoint, as well as German clients such as ProductSup, CoachHub and Uberall, and UK-based clients including CitNOW, Duco and RealVNC.

Najar continues to strengthen its European footprint, with accelerated growth in Germany and the United Kingdom. The company is already achieving strong international traction, with an average growth rate of 240% in 2025.

Expanding to all company purchases and developing AI assistants within the Supplier Intelligence platform

In 2026, Najar will extend its offering to cover all indirect company purchases, beyond SaaS contract management. The company is developing several AI-based assistants, including a benchmark assistant to analyse and predict market trends, and a contract assistant capable of automating clause reviews and anticipating negotiation strategies.

Vincent Coste, CEO and Co-founder of Najar, concludes

"In just one year, we have demonstrated the ability of our model to generate significant savings and restore visibility on software spend. Our ambition is now to extend this approach to all indirect purchases through our Supplier Intelligence platform, and to pursue our European expansion to establish a new standard in procurement governance."

About Najar

Najar transforms indirect procurement into a true strategic lever. Its Supplier Intelligence platform optimizes the entire purchasing process for finance and technical departments, combining speed, savings, better contract conditions and compliance. Built on an artificial-intelligence technology leveraging over €2 billion in spend data, its SaaS solution and human expertise provide companies with the insight and intelligence needed for informed purchasing decisions aligned with strategic goals. Najar currently employs more than 100 people based in Paris and in major European capitals.

____________________ 1 Gartner CFO Survey

