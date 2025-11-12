Celligence / Angel Ai: Sun West Investments Trust Unveils AI-Powered Mortgage Innovation in Japan, Marking a New Era in Cross-Border Finance

In a landmark two-day event held on November 8 and 9, Sun West Investments Trust welcomed over 500 financial leaders across Tokyo and Osaka to explore the future of AI-driven finance. The event introduced Japanese investors to a groundbreaking opportunity: Accessing institutional-grade U.S. mortgage notes originated by Sun West Mortgage Company, powered by AngelAi.

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / The audience included real estate executives, fund managers, pension funds, and institutional investors-all eager to understand how AngelAi's TLM (Transactional Language Model) & deterministic AI is reshaping global capital flows. The overwhelming turnout and high-level engagement reflected more than curiosity, it demonstrated conviction. AngelAi is not merely opening a new chapter in cross-border investment; it is redefining how global capital connects and grows in the era of artificial intelligence."

Pavan Agarwal CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company and Founder of AngelAi.



Mr. Keisuke Yokota former MUFG Bank executive, who played a pivotal role in shaping Japan's J-REIT market, overseeing over $700 million in annual originations and managing a $2 billion portfolio, commented, "Having worked in the financial industry for many years, I have never seen such an innovative fusion of technology and finance. The automation of loan underwriting and securitization through AngelAI dramatically enhances risk management accuracy and creates access for individual investors to institutional-grade quality. I believe this marks a turning point for Japan's asset management landscape."

"Welcome to the new era of deterministic and transactional AI," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company and Founder of AngelAi. "We have achieved a quantum leap in AI architecture and application. While other AI systems generate hallucinations, AngelAi is generating high quality, investment grade, financial products. These are AI produced mortgage assets, and investors just can't get enough of them." Pavan's message to the attendees can be seen at https://youtu.be/dMLclF5SocI

A Strategic Alliance Between Japan and the U.S.

The event also celebrated the deepening partnership between Sun West Investments Trust, AngelAi, and Sun West Mortgage Company, a collaboration that blends Japanese capital with American AI innovation.

Gary Ito, representing Sun West Investments Trust, remarked: "We were truly impressed by AngelAi's valuation of $119 billion, which puts it on par with Japan's top-listed companies such as UNIQLO (Fast Retailing) and Nintendo. It clearly shows the extraordinary scale and vision behind AngelAi and Sun West. This partnership represents not only a financial collaboration but a strategic alliance at a level rarely seen between Japan and the U.S. We are inspired by your bold ambition to make Sun West Mortgage the No. 1 lender in the U.S. within three years through AngelAi, and we stand fully behind this challenge. Together, we believe this partnership can redefine the bridge between Japan and the United States in the age of AI-driven finance."

Anticipating a Defining Visit

The event concluded with a major announcement: Pavan Agarwal, the visionary CEO behind AngelAi and Sun West Mortgage, will visit Japan in February 2026. His upcoming visit is already generating significant anticipation across financial circles, with many comparing the excitement to visits from global tech leaders like Sam Altman.

Agarwal's presence is expected to catalyze deeper collaboration between American innovation and Japanese institutional capital-symbolizing how AI can unite two financial worlds into one shared future.

About AngelAi

AngelAi® is the flagship fintech AI platform developed by Celligence International, LLC, the parent company behind its creation and long-term funding. Much like Alphabet serves as the holding company for Google, Celligence is the strategic parent to AngelAi®, having invested $125 million over the past eight years to build its intellectual property portfolio and foundational AI systems.

As one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector, Celligence has engineered a novel AI comprised of self-generating neural cells that solve complex financial problems in real time. Unlike black-box generative models, AngelAi's architecture is deterministic and explainable, delivering 100% trusted, verifiable answers in high-stakes domains like lending. The platform's capabilities span mortgage lending, personal finance, credit, blockchain, and more, all delivered through an intuitive conversational AI assistant.

AngelAi's mission is to make "AI you can bank on" a reality for everyone, bringing fairness, speed, and transparency to financial services. Nothing Is Beyond Reach with AngelAi's empathetic technology.

To learn more about AngelAi's deterministic models and inclusive mission, visit angelai.com/whitepaper

About Sun West Investment Trust (SWIT)

SWIT is not affiliated with Sun West Mortgage. Sun West Investment Trust is a Delaware Statutory trust established to provide global investors with access to high-quality, AI-curated mortgage-backed assets. In collaboration with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. and Celligence International, LLC, the Trust leverages advanced automation and artificial intelligence to acquire and manage residential mortgage portfolios with unmatched precision, consistency, and regulatory compliance.

By combining institutional-grade underwriting with groundbreaking technology, Sun West Investments Trust delivers stable, collateral-backed income and brings a new level of transparency and efficiency to the mortgage investment landscape. Designed for global accessibility, the Trust is initially focused on serving investors in Japan and expanding opportunities in the U.S. real estate credit market.

Company Website: https://www.swi-trust.com/

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. AngelAi technology empowers us to offer an unprecedented high speed and error free experience to our homeowners, regulators, and securities investors.

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Sun West's culture of ethics and discipline pervades through the organization and has been celebrated by hundreds of thousands of customers over its 45 year history.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/disclaimer for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 18303 Gridley Rd, Cerritos, CA 90703, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

