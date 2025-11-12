Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Its Public Sector and Procurement Portfolio with the Acquisition of bids&tenders

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of bids&tenders, a leading digital procurement platform from GHD, designed to simplify and centralize the procurement process for public and private sector organizations.

Built by procurement professionals, for procurement professionals, bids&tenders has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce manual workloads, and enhance compliance. The platform provides an end-to-end solution covering every stage of the procurement cycle - from bid creation and supplier management to evaluation, award, and contract oversight.

With its intuitive, cloud-based design and flexible configuration options, bids&tenders allows teams to manage complex procurement workflows in one secure digital environment. Key capabilities include bid and contract management, automated compliance checks, digital scorecards for evaluation, vendor communication tools, and comprehensive reporting dashboards - all helping procurement teams make faster, data-driven decisions while reducing administrative burden and risk.

"bids&tenders has built a powerful and trusted solution that's transforming how organizations manage their procurement processes," said Costa Tagalakis, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "Their commitment to transparency, efficiency, and continuous innovation aligns perfectly with Valsoft's long-term vision for mission-critical software businesses. We look forward to supporting their growth as they continue empowering procurement professionals around the world."

"After 17 years building bids&tenders into a leading Canadian digital procurement platform, joining Valsoft marks an exciting milestone. This transition gives our team and clients new opportunities to grow within an organization that truly invests in mission-critical software" said Ali Carden, Global leader for the Products and Platform division at GHD.

bids&tenders will continue to operate autonomously, with the team transitioning to Valsoft to ensure continuity of service and support for customers. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will fall under the TAG Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities. This structure ensures bids&tenders benefits from shared expertise, operational support, and a long-term growth vision - while preserving its agility, customer focus, and deep industry knowledge.

About bids&tenders

bids&tenders is a digital procurement platform designed to simplify and modernize the entire procurement lifecycle. Used by public and private sector organizations, the platform enables users to post bids, manage supplier communications, receive compliant electronic submissions, conduct evaluations, and manage contracts - all in one secure, centralized system. Built by procurement professionals for procurement professionals, bids&tenders empowers teams to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and make informed decisions through automation and intuitive design.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact:

Thierry Tardif

Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications

Valsoft Corporation

+1 514-799-6679

t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

Acquisition_bids&tenders_EN_FINAL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsoft-corporation-strengthens-its-public-sector-and-procuremen-1100715