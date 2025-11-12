RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Companies Announces Sponsorship of The PIPEs Conference 2025

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its sponsorship of The PIPEs Conference 2025, hosted by DealFlow Events and taking place November 12-13, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

"The PIPEs Conference has long been recognized as the definitive forum for professionals involved in private investments in public equity," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "We're proud to support DealFlow's efforts in bringing back this iconic event. For more than 30 years, RedChip has helped emerging growth companies expand visibility, build investor confidence, and improve access to the capital they need to grow. This conference offers the perfect environment to engage with dealmakers and executives shaping the next generation of public market financing."

Now in its 20th year, The PIPEs Conference-relaunched in 2024 to overwhelming positive feedback-serves as the industry's leading platform for discussions on regulatory developments, market trends, and transaction structures in the PIPEs space. The 2025 event will deliver unmatched networking opportunities and thought leadership, drawing institutional investors, fund managers, attorneys, and corporate executives active in the private placement market.

As a sponsor, RedChip will spotlight its comprehensive investor relations and financial media platform, which has helped more than a thousand emerging growth companies achieve greater visibility, liquidity, and market credibility. By combining daily outreach with unmatched multimedia reach, RedChip continues to set the standard for driving tangible outcomes in the microcap and small-cap markets.

RedChip looks forward to connecting with investors, issuers, and capital markets professionals at the conference.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

