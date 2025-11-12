Stillwater, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Oklahoma State University has launched a national search for a new dean of its College of Veterinary Medicine, OSU President Jim Hess announced Monday.

The search comes at a pivotal time for OSU's veterinary medicine program, which is preparing to oversee the construction of a $330 million state-of-the-art veterinary teaching hospital. Scheduled for completion in late 2027, the facility represents the largest academic infrastructure investment in the college's history and will position OSU among the premier veterinary programs in the nation.

"We're seeking an exceptional leader who can guide our veterinary college during this transformational period," Dr. Hess said. "The new dean will play a crucial role in overseeing the construction of our nation-leading teaching hospital while advancing our academic mission through excellence in teaching, research and Extension. This is an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on veterinary education, animal health, research and Oklahoma's economic and agricultural future."

The OSU CVM currently serves 425 veterinary students and 69 graduate students through its comprehensive programs. The college maintains full accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association and operates with a budget of approximately $57.6 million. Recent graduates achieved exceptional performance on national licensing examinations, reflecting the quality of education and clinical training provided by the college's faculty and staff. In fact, the college's class of 2025 achieved a 97% pass rate on the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE), compared to the national average of 89%.

The new dean will lead the college's three academic units: the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, and the College of Veterinary Medicine's academic programs. The position will oversee teaching, research, clinical care and diagnostic services while building strategic partnerships that support Oklahoma's agricultural economy and animal health needs statewide. Ideal candidates will also demonstrate experience in fostering industry partnerships, engaging with policymakers and strategic communications. The position reports to the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

The search committee will be chaired by Dr. Jayson Lusk, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture. The committee includes representation from veterinary medicine faculty, students, alumni, the OSU Board of Regents, the Oklahoma Veterinary Medical Authority, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and the broader agricultural community.

As Oklahoma's land-grant university, OSU CVM serves all 77 counties of the state through education, research, clinical care and diagnostic services. The college plays a vital role in protecting animal health, supporting agricultural producers and training veterinarians who serve communities across Oklahoma and beyond.

Individuals interested in being considered for this role can find additional information and apply at this link: https://academicaffairs.okstate.edu/dean-search/.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10198/274158_4ed2d48d44805b7b_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10198/274158_4ed2d48d44805b7b_003full.jpg





The Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine is a dynamic organization with four main focus areas providing 1) quality educational opportunities to prepare graduates for varied careers within the veterinary profession; 2) improved animal health and welfare incorporating cutting edge medical, surgical, and diagnostic laboratory services; 3) excellent laboratories for investigation of diseases, both infectious and non-infectious, diagnostics and therapeutics in both animal and human health; and 4) continuing education programs that provide practicing veterinarians and scientific workers with the newest information for preventing and controlling animal diseases.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10198/274158_4ed2d48d44805b7b_004full.jpg

PHOTOS: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCA8Cn

About Oklahoma State University

Oklahoma State University is a premier land-grant university that prepares students for success. Through teaching, research and Extension, OSU engages communities and empowers servant-leaders to meet society's most pressing challenges. OSU is the largest university system in Oklahoma and has more than 36,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 27,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 127 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 300,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274158

SOURCE: Oklahoma State University