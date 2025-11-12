Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.11.2025 17:24 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

BlackRock Latin American Trust plc

LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

Craig Cleland

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

Non-Executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

b)

L E I

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)each typeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary shares of 10c each (shares)



GB0005058408

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.98621

3,000

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2025-11-12

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.