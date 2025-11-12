Loose connections, damaged or faulty wiring among leading causes of solar panel fires, according to new analysis from insurer QBE. Freedom of information requests to UK fire services find increase in number of solar installation fires, with incidents recorded on residential properties.Fires involving solar panels increased 60% between 2022 and 2024 in the United Kingdom outpacing the rate of new installations, according to analysis from QBE Insurance. The business insurer has revealed UK fire services attended 171 incidents involving a solar installation during 2024, up from 107 in 2022 and 128 ...

