Subaru of America: 2026 Subaru Winterfest Headliner Shakey Graves Joins Americana, Bluegrass, and Rock Music Acts at Top Mountain Resorts

Signature winter tour presented by Subaru and POWDR includes vehicle and gear demonstrations, charitable initiatives, outdoor activities, and free live music performances

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Subaru of America, Inc., and its partner, POWDR, today announced that Subaru WinterFest will return to five mountain destinations across the U.S. this winter. The automaker's annual mountain resort tour embraces the winter playground mentality for music fans, skiers, snowboarders, and dog lovers alike. With free music performances from both established and up-and-coming bands, exciting outdoor activities, gear demonstrations from respected partners, and charitable initiatives that give back to non-profits, WinterFest appeals to a variety of attendees.

Headlining artists this year will include an impressive mix of musical acts playing Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk, and rock and roll. With Shakey Graves, The 502s, The Last Revel, Susto Stringband, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Artikal Sound System, and more set to perform free concerts along with incredible supporting acts, the mountain vibes will be hard to beat.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.: "This year's WinterFest lineup is sure to offer exciting experiences at some of the best mountain locations in North America. Whether you're already part of the Subaru family or just want to enjoy the hospitality and see what it's all about, WinterFest is a perfect opportunity to see the Subaru Love Promise® come to life."

Continuing its commitment to being More Than a Car Company®, WinterFest attendees who complete a lead form will be able to choose a non-profit charity partner, including Operation Warm®, SheJumps, and Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, for Subaru to make a $5 donation on their behalf, up to $10,000 per charity over the course of the tour. In addition, Subaru and POWDR have a joint community investment fund aligned with the values of the Subaru Love Promise and POWDR's Play Forever commitment to support important community and environmental initiatives.

Meghan Matschke, Vice President of Partnerships at POWDR: "When Subaru joins us for WinterFest, we know guests are in for something special. From incredible music to hands-on brand activations and real community impact, this experience stands apart. We welcome everyone to connect, celebrate, and share with us in our favorite places."

This year's tour will include the automaker's adventure-ready 2026 Outback Wilderness, the 2025 Forester Hybrid, and the 2026 Solterra. Subaru brand specialists will accompany a newly updated tiny home trailer that provides information on EV, Hybrid, and Wilderness category offerings, and will be available to highlight features such as Harmon Kardon sound systems and more.

Guests will have access to a variety of WinterFest activities. Returning this year, the Americana-inspired Harman Kardon Warming Hut will provide WinterFest attendees with an opportunity to demo the audio equipment maker's latest portable Bluetooth products in a cozy and warm environment. Attendees can also check out the newest gear from acclaimed brands such as Thule, 100%, Nordica, Never Summer, Mammut, Luno, and Springbar, in addition to Wilderdog for their furry companions. Leave No Trace will also have experts available to inform people of ways to conserve the outdoors. Attendees can get an energy boost in the morning at the Wilderness Cafe with complimentary coffee from Alpine Start, craft hot cocoa served in a YETI mug, and certified organic energy bars from JAMBAR. There will also be Solo Stove's smokeless fire pits at every stop for guests to warm up and roast marshmallows for s'mores in the afternoon, along with daily prize giveaways from the Subaru WinterFest partners.

As a special treat for some lucky Subaru owners, some Subaru Winterfest events will feature exclusive 'on-mountain' experiences, intimate music sessions, VIP parking privileges, and exclusive gifts (subject to availability).

The full schedule for Subaru WinterFest 2026 can be found below:

Weekend Resort Headline Artist January 30 - February 1 Killington Resort, VT* Horseshoes & Hand Grenades February 20 - 22 Copper Mountain Resort, CO The 502s March 6 - 8 Eldora Mountain Resort, CO The Last Revel March 20 - 22 Snowbird, UT Artikal Sound System March 27 - 29 Mt. Bachelor, OR Shakey Graves

*Killington is not a POWDR-owned or operated resort.

For more information on Subaru WinterFest locations, please visit www.subaruwinterfest.com and follow SubaruWinterFest on social media.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About POWDR

POWDR is an adventure lifestyle company that inspires every human being with cool experiences in awesome places. POWDR's awesome places include Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Boreal Mountain Resort and Soda Springs in the Lake Tahoe region of California; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Snowbird in Utah; and SilverStar Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada. The company also fuels adventure through a collection of experiences from the mountains to the valleys including Sun Country Tours river rafting outfitter based in Oregon, Powderbird heli-adventure operator based out of Snowbird in Utah, Stovepipe lodging and concessions based in Death Valley National Park, and Zion Lodge in Zion National Park. POWDR's Woodward brand empowers and inspires the next generation of action sports enthusiasts through summer camps, mountain experiences, and mountain centers, incorporating dynamic programming and innovative environments at Woodward Park City in Utah, Woodward PA in Pennsylvania, Woodward Copper in Colorado, and Woodward Tahoe in California.

POWDR is headquartered in Park City, UT. For more information, please visit:?www.POWDR.com.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

