Wandercraft and SAPA Announce Deployment Partnership in Industrial Manufacturing, Cementing Europe's Emerging Championship in the Humanoids Race

PARIS and ARPAIA, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wandercraft, a global leader in autonomous robotics, and SAPA, Italy-based 'One-Shot Company' and Tier 1 supplier renowned for its innovative approach to automotive parts manufacturing, today announced a Deployment Partnership to implement and scale deployment of Calvin-40, Wandercraft's autonomous heavy-payload, modular humanoid robot, in SAPA's industrial operations.

This milestone builds on Wandercraft's Strategic Partnership with Renault Group, one of the world's most advanced automotive manufacturer and key ally in scaling Wandercraft's robotic platforms. Wandercraft's partnership with SAPA expands their industrial network, uniting perspectives from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and Tier 1 suppliers to accelerate deployment and learning in real-world environments.

This announcement marks Wandercraft as the first global robotics company to publicly expand its humanoid footprint across an OEM and a Tier 1, with planned deployments in two countries, within just five months of its reveal. It also marks a first for Italy, as SAPA becomes the country's first industrial manufacturer to formally commit to humanoid robotics as part of its automation roadmap.

These developments position Europe as a new global champion in humanoid robotics, not only advancing world-class engineering, but also proving that physical AI can deliver real industrial value when developed and deployed with intention.

"We don't believe in building a general-purpose robot and hoping customers figure out how to use it," said Matthieu Masselin, CEO and co-founder of Wandercraft. "Our strategy is deliberately use-case driven, meaning Calvin-40 is modular by design and will build towards that generalizable future starting from the point of usefulness. Partnering with SAPA fits perfectly into our strategy to first deploy use cases that are valuable across the entire industry and support the full value chain as it evolves toward the future of automation."

This deployment partnership further cements Wandercraft as a leader in physical AI, building autonomous, heavy-payload humanoids for real-world manufacturing environments. The first phase of implementation will focus on high-precision, repetitive movement of large and heavy parts, for which Wandercraft's humanoids are differentiated.

"SAPA has always stood at the forefront of innovation, not just in manufacturing components, but in driving leadership in industrial automation," said Management Team of SAPA Group. "Our recent acquisition of Megatech and this partnership with Wandercraft reinforce that mindset. This is about investing in what's next - not just in how we manufacture parts, but in how we run the factory itself. We are more motivated than ever to explore humanoid robotics and operational efficiencies that scale across tasks and countries, enabling SAPA to lead the next wave of manufacturing transformation starting right here in Italy."

The partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to operational pragmatism. Wandercraft and SAPA will co-develop use cases that reflect real workflows in high-throughput environments. This ensures that each application of Calvin-40 is purpose-built and highly performative on its path to scaling across locations, reinforcing Wandercraft's belief that general-purpose intelligence starts with mastering specific, high-impact jobs first.

Europe Championing the Humanoid Race via Wandercraft's Rapid Industrial Expansion

Europe has now firmly stepped into the humanoids race. According to BofA Global Research, global humanoid robot shipments are projected to reach 18,000 units in 2025 and grow to between 1 and 10 million units annually by 2035, representing an 88% compound annual growth rate. This acceleration is driven by labor shortages and aging populations colliding with advancements in AI, improved product design, and the expansion of real-world applications.

Wandercraft's agreement with SAPA, following its close strategic and industrial alliance with Renault Group, marks Europe's transformation from late entrant to emerging leader in adopting intelligent, industrial-grade humanoid robots.

At the center of this momentum is real-world deployment.

"We're putting European innovation on the map and solidifying our global dominance in physical AI," said Masselin. "With over 100 robots in the field taking over 1 million actions per month, we're building a gigantic dataset of real-world human motion, enabling our teams to push the boundaries of autonomous operation and making artificial intelligence actually intelligent."

For SAPA, this partnership offers a strategic edge. By working with Wandercraft to co-develop use cases based on real operational needs, SAPA can move faster than competitors to deploy robotics that improve speed, reduce turnover, and boost efficiency. Collaborating within Wandercraft's growing ecosystem of European manufacturing partners, including Renault Group, also gives SAPA access to best practices and value-added use cases, like Calvin-40's ability to carry heavy boxes, that will accelerate innovation across the entire automotive supply chain.

About Wandercraft

Wandercraft is a global robotics company on a mission to restore mobility and expand what's possible through self-balancing, AI-powered systems. Known for its groundbreaking Personal Exoskeleton, Eve, Wandercraft is developing the next generation of mobility solutions to restore walking ability both at home and in rehabilitation. Its flagship device, the Atalante X, is a groundbreaking self-balancing exoskeleton used at more than 100 inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation centers.

In 2025, Wandercraft expanded into industrial robotics with the launch of Calvin-40, a strong, autonomous humanoid robot announced in conjunction with a strategic partnership with Renault Group. Built on the same life-tested robotics platform as Wandercraft's medical exoskeletons, Calvin is engineered to perform physically demanding or hazardous tasks in real-world environments, starting with manufacturing. With more than 30 patents and a deeply human mission, Wandercraft believes that everyone should have the chance to move freely - and that robotics should connect with people where they are, with reliability, responsiveness, and purpose. Learn more at wandercraft.eu.

About SAPA

SAPA is a leading Tier 1 automotive supplier headquartered in Italy, specializing in high-performance, lightweight components through fully integrated and proprietary manufacturing processes. Known for its patented One-Shot® method and commitment to innovation, SAPA serves major global OEMs with a focus on speed, sustainability, and production excellence. With operations across Europe and a growing international footprint, SAPA is redefining industrial agility in automotive manufacturing. Learn more at sapagroup.net.

