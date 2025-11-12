Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ): Annehem Fastigheter divests light industrial property

Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) divests the light industrial property Kamaxeln 2 in Malmö to streamline its portfolio in line with the company's strategy.

Kamaxeln 2 is a smaller property located in Husie, an industrial area east of Malmö. The property, which is a site leasehold, has a lettable area of 950 sqm and is divested at an underlying property value of MSEK 17.5. The sale is made to Emilshus, who will take possession on December 1, 2025.

"The sale of Kamaxeln 2 is another piece of the puzzle in streamlining our portfolio and focusing on properties that align with our long-term strategy and sustainability requirements. The transaction provides a small liquidity boost, strengthening our capacity for continued acquisitions and expansion," says Monica Fallenius, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.

For further information please contact:

Monica Fallenius, CEO

monica.fallenius@annehem.se

Tel. +46 70 209 01 14

About Annehem Fastigheter

Annehem Fastigheter is a growth company specializing in sustainable commercial, community service and residential in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg and Helsinki. The property portfolio in Annehem Fastigheter consists of 28 investment properties with a value of SEK 5,064.7 million and a lettable area of 215 thousand sqm as of September 30, 2025. The Company has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since December 2020 with the ticker ANNE B and has a Nasdaq Green Equity Designation since May 2022. For more information, please visit Annehem's website www.annehem.se.