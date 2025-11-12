Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.11.2025 18:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

At COP30, Leaders Can Define the Next Era of Sustainable Finance

By Monica Molesag, Brand Contributor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Originally published on Forbes

Fintech, big data, AI, and blockchain are tools for transparency and inclusion, with great outcomes already in play:

  • AI and satellite data that can verify emissions and deforestation claims in real time.

  • Digital platforms that can extend credit and insurance to unbanked populations.

  • Blockchain that can track supply-chain provenance and carbon credits with integrity.

At SAP, we see the same opportunity in enterprise transformation. Data-driven insights, interoperable reporting, and transparent value chains can turn sustainability intent into measurable impact. Solutions like SAP Sustainability Control Tower and SAP Green Ledger help finance leaders connect sustainability metrics to financial outcomes, enabling decision-making that's both accountable and regenerative.

Click here to read more on Forbes

According to BloombergNEF, global investment in clean energy surpassed $2 trillion in 2024, yet that's only 37% of what is needed each year to stay on a 1.5 °C pathway. Closing that investment gap could define the next great wave of value creation. GETTY

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/at-cop30-leaders-can-define-the-next-era-of-sustainable-finance-1100884

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.