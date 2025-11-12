At COP30, Leaders Can Define the Next Era of Sustainable Finance

By Monica Molesag, Brand Contributor

Fintech, big data, AI, and blockchain are tools for transparency and inclusion, with great outcomes already in play:

AI and satellite data that can verify emissions and deforestation claims in real time.

Digital platforms that can extend credit and insurance to unbanked populations.

Blockchain that can track supply-chain provenance and carbon credits with integrity.

At SAP, we see the same opportunity in enterprise transformation. Data-driven insights, interoperable reporting, and transparent value chains can turn sustainability intent into measurable impact. Solutions like SAP Sustainability Control Tower and SAP Green Ledger help finance leaders connect sustainability metrics to financial outcomes, enabling decision-making that's both accountable and regenerative.

According to BloombergNEF, global investment in clean energy surpassed $2 trillion in 2024, yet that's only 37% of what is needed each year to stay on a 1.5 °C pathway. Closing that investment gap could define the next great wave of value creation. GETTY

