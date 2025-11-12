Dealmakers embrace Latin American deal market, forge new pathways for success

Local expertise and full-lifecycle integration drive long-term value for investors

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Investors are increasingly interested in mergers and acquisitions in Latin America, despite global economic challenges. Most executives (62%) believe the opportunity in the region has never been greater - a 17-percentage point jump from 2023, according to the latest study "Making value pathways: A roadmap for M&A in Latin America" released today by KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm.

The report shows that dealmakers are moving forward with confidence. In fact, 57% of executives expect to increase their M&A activity in the region through 2026. This positive outlook is especially strong among high-performing dealmakers (72%) undeterred by regional complexities.

"When you see a 17-point jump in executives who feel the opportunity in Latin America has never been greater, you know a significant shift is happening," said Jean-Pierre Trouillot, Deal Advisory Partner, KPMG LLP (US), and Regional Advisory Leader, KPMG Americas.* "However, our findings also reveal a critical challenge: With less than half (45%) of deals achieving their desired value, it's clear that a strategic, holistic approach is no longer optional - it's essential. Success in this dynamic market will hinge on combining that enthusiasm with a disciplined approach from the very beginning to ensure these promising opportunities translate into tangible, long-term value."

Other salient findings:

Executive confidence fuels deal-making energy: A dramatic shift in executive sentiment is poised to ignite a new wave of deal activity. With nearly two-thirds (65%) of business leaders now rejecting the notion that the market has "never been riskier," this newfound confidence is directly translating into ambitious growth plans. Private equity firms are at the vanguard of this optimism, forecasting a significant increase in their average deal volume from 3.94 to 4.26 over the next two years.

Resilience is the new standard for deals: In a decisive shift, 99% of executives are now embedding resilience directly into their deal structures, making proactive risk management the new standard. This near-unanimous trend is a direct response to persistent due diligence challenges, with legal (37%), financial (35%), and tax (35%) ranked as the most difficult areas to get the necessary information.

Don't let taxes kill your deal: For nine out of ten executives, this isn't just a risk - it's a lesson learned the hard way, with most (90%) saying that tax issues have reshaped a transaction. This stark reality is why a full 75% of leaders now consider a sophisticated tax strategy an essential cornerstone of successful deal execution.

M&A playbook shifts as leaders demand more: Amid a volatile market, a majority of executives (57%) are now demanding full-cycle support from their M&A advisors, signaling a move beyond purely transactional advice. Leaders are seeking integrated expertise to navigate the critical, high-stakes phases of due diligence and post-deal integration, where a deal's ultimate value is often decided.

Beyond the balance sheet - prioritizing culture: While executives cite cultural fit as the top post-merger challenge (43%), only 28% prioritize integration issues during the due diligence phase, exposing a blind spot that often derails long-term value.

The 2025 "Making value pathways: A roadmap for M&A in Latin America" report builds on the 2023 study, providing insights into the region's complex environment and equipping dealmakers with a competitive edge to navigate global volatility.

Read the full KPMG report for detailed market insights, regional breakdowns, and executive perspectives.

To learn more about KPMG and our M&A capabilities, visit www.kpmg.com or Deliver value through transactions.

About the survey

The survey gathered insights from 400 C-level executives involved in significant M&A transactions and covered a range of industries, with private equity being the most represented sector. Companies represented have annual revenues of at least USD$100 million and are headquartered in across multiple regions, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and other countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.



KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

*All professional services are provided by the registered and licensed KPMG member firms of KPMG International. KPMG U.S. does not provide legal services, and these services are provided only by KPMG member firms in Latin America that are permitted to do so by law. KPMG Americas does not provide professional services to clients and does not participate in client engagements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274106

SOURCE: KPMG LLP