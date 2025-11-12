T2 Systems integrates gold-standard credit card payment encryption into its Parking Access and Revenue Control Systems for secure, faster, contactless parking

Addition of ID TECH's PCI P2PE validated solution with T2's proven PARCS platform enables secure transactions, delivers faster throughput, and reduces PCI compliance costs for parking operators

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T2 Systems, a parking technology leader, announced today that T2 PARCS (Parking Access and Revenue Control System) now supports the ID TECH VP6825 PCI P2PE (Payment Card Industry Point-to-Point Encryption) Validated Payment Solution.

T2's PARCS solution is powered by T2 Flex®, the industry-leading permit management and enforcement software platform. Flex is a highly configurable permit management tool that provides streamlined enforcement and citation management, access to real-time data and a suite of standard and customizable reports. Flex includes advanced PARCS capabilities for a unified parking management platform.

Integrating the new ID TECH PCI P2PE solution with T2 PARCS delivers end-to-end encryption, faster processing speeds and mobile payment options like Google Pay® and Apple Pay®, enabling parking operators to process transactions more securely and efficiently while simplifying PCI compliance and protecting their future revenue systems.

Considered the industry gold standard, PCI P2PE encrypts sensitive credit card data from the point of payment until it is decrypted by the service provider, significantly reducing the scope of a business's PCI compliance. The new solution supports contactless, chip and magstripe payments.

"Integrating ID TECH's validated PCI P2PE trusted payment technology with T2 PARCS protects every tap, dip and swipe to future-proof parking operations with trusted payment technology," said Matt Howard, Vice President, Product, T2 Systems. "Operators can move vehicles through lanes faster, reduce compliance overhead and offer the seamless payment experiences their parkers expect."

Proven customer success

The Lancaster Parking Authority (LPA) in Lancaster, PA, recently consolidated four different PARC vendors' systems across seven garages into one T2 PARCS solution with T2 Flex® for permit and enforcement for monthly parkers and off-street violations. LPA benefits from having a single parking technology vendor for off-street parking: one vendor, one account manager and streamlined processes.

"Since implementing T2 PARCS with ID TECH's encrypted PCI P2PE solution, we've seen a dramatic improvement in security and efficiency," said Ibrahim Aman, Deputy Executive Director of LPA. "Processing over 165,000 transactions in just a few months with faster throughput and seamless reconciliation proves that our parkers trust this solution and gives us a future-proof investment for tomorrow's parking requirements."

With T2, LPA efficiently oversees a parking inventory of approximately 1,200 on-street spaces, seven off-street garages with approximately 4,500 spaces, four lots with about 190 and about 1,000 metered spaces.

Key benefits for parking operators

Security That Scales: PCI P2PE v3.1 validation delivers the highest level of payment protection and simplifies compliance.





PCI P2PE v3.1 validation delivers the highest level of payment protection and simplifies compliance. Frictionless Operations: Faster processing speeds reduce congestion; robust offline capabilities keep lanes moving even during network interruptions; automated API reconciliation streamlines back-office workflows.





Faster processing speeds reduce congestion; robust offline capabilities keep lanes moving even during network interruptions; automated API reconciliation streamlines back-office workflows. Modern Payment Choice: Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, EMV chip + PIN, magstripe, barcodes/QR, and open/closed loop cards, all with contactless-first functionality and extended read range.





Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, EMV chip + PIN, magstripe, barcodes/QR, and open/closed loop cards, all with contactless-first functionality and extended read range. Future-Ready Investment: Outdoor-rated Level 6 EMV P2PE hardware supported until April 30, 2032.

About T2 Systems

T2 Systems , a Verra Mobility company, provides North America's most comprehensive suite of parking and mobility solutions, serving over 2,000 customers, including universities, municipalities, and private operators. With industry-leading platforms like T2 Flex®, T2 UNIFI®, and Velocity, T2 helps organizations confidently manage parking permits, enforcement, access, payments, and mobility.

About ID TECH

ID TECH is a global leader in payment solutions, providing secure and reliable hardware, software, and merchant services to support contactless, mobile, and EMV transactions. With over 40 years of experience, ID TECH serves businesses worldwide with innovative, customer-focused products. For more information, visit www.idtechproducts.com .

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data, and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility, and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization, and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com .

