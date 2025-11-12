Actelis Networks, Inc.: Actelis Networks Secures New Order from Major Central German Utility Provider for Cyber-Hardened Distribution Network Connectivity

FREMONT, Calif, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has secured a new order from one of the largest regional utility companies in Central Germany to provide cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for its distribution infrastructure.

The utility provider, which serves critical water, gas and electricity distribution services across the region, selected Actelis to connect its distribution network with fiber-grade performance and military-grade encryption. The solution's encryption capabilities were instrumental in the customer's decision, ensuring that its critical infrastructure networks remain secure and compliant with regulatory requirements.

Actelis will supply its hybrid fiber-copper networking solution, featuring advanced encryption protocols to deliver secure, immediate fiber-grade connectivity across the utility's distributed infrastructure. The rapid deployment capabilities enable the utility to modernize its network architecture without the extended timelines and costs associated with traditional fiber installation methods.

"Utility operators across Europe recognize that secure, reliable connectivity is fundamental to safe and efficient infrastructure operations," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "This order from one of Central Germany's largest regional utilities reinforces the critical importance of encryption and cyber hardening in protecting essential services. Our ability to deliver military-grade security alongside rapid deployment makes Actelis the ideal partner for operators managing mission-critical distribution networks."

Utility providers managing water, gas and electricity infrastructure face escalating cybersecurity threats to their operations. Actelis' encryption-enabled solutions address these threats by providing robust protection at the network edge, ensuring that critical IoT devices and control systems remain secure from cyberattacks while maintaining operational continuity.

This order continues Actelis' momentum in the German utility sector and reinforces the Company's strong position within the European critical infrastructure market.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

