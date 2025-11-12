Blue Gold Limited Appoints Market Leader Hype Partners to Support Launch of its Standard Gold Coin

The appointment of Hype Partners is expected to accelerate both the pre-registration and official launch of Standard Gold Coin (SGC), a digital token backed by physical gold



Powered by the BlueGoldOne Fintech Ecosystem

The new creative partnership will support the global launch of SGC, and build the BlueGoldOne Community

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the "Company"), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced the appointed of Hype Partners as its lead creative agency for the launch of Standard Gold Coin (SGC), a digital token Powered by the BlueGoldOne Fintech Ecosystem.

Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Hype will help us amplify awareness of the Standard Gold Coin, not only within the established crypto community, but should reach those who have never owned a digital asset in their lives, and who are instinctively looking for a more reliable form of money. We expect people to want this because it is backed by a vaulted and audited hard asset which already has widespread appeal."

Hype is the on-chain super agency redefining brand experiences and community engagement for the crypto generation. Since 2017, Hype's global team has driven innovation and creative strategy to shape the most influential crypto ecosystems. Through pioneering campaigns in community building, creative content and design, public relations, and growth, Hype empowers brands to create lasting, impactful connections with audiences worldwide, continually expanding what's possible in the crypto space. For more information, users can visit hy.pe.

Danny Gazit, Chief Executive Officer of Hype Partners, commented, "We are really excited to be working with Blue Gold on the launch of the world's first gold backed global currency. The time could not be more right for the emergence of this offering, and we want to make sure as many people as possible know about it and the benefits it brings - that is our mandate, and we are driving it forward."

How to Pre-Register

Interested users can pre-register for early access to the Standard Gold Coin (SGC) and the One App by submitting their email at www.BlueGoldOne.com .

Approved registrants will receive exclusive updates and launch details ahead of public availability.

Blue Gold is committed to engaging its community, while introducing new users to the expanding world of digital Gold ownership.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company's mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.



