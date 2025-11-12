Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874052 | ISIN: FR0000065484 | Ticker-Symbol: LET
Tradegate
12.11.25 | 10:25
22,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LECTRA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LECTRA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,70022,85018:24
22,70022,85018:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2025 18:10 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LECTRA: Lectra: Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at October 31st, 2025)

Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at October 31st, 2025)

This declaration is established in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and of Article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Date:

October 31st, 2025

Total number of shares composing the capital:

38,046,200

Total number of voting rights, gross (1):

38,046,200

Total number of voting rights, net (2):

38,007,422

(1) In accordance with the second paragraph of article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the AMF, the gross total of voting rights is based on the total number of shares composing the company's capital which have voting rights, including shares deprived of their voting rights

(2) The net total of voting rights is equal to the gross total, minus the number of shares deprived of their voting rights (treasury shares)

Other than the legal notification requirements for crossing the thresholds established by French law, there is no special statutory obligation.

Attachment

  • Monthly_declaration_shares_votingrights_oct 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5f4b4af7-541d-4093-b118-4139409114bc)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.