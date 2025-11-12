Haffner Energy Enters a Major Biomethanol Project in California

with an Initial Contract

This first US engagement marks a strategic step in

Haffner Energy's international growth and renewable fuels deployment

Vitry-le-François, France (November 12, 2025, 6:00 pm CET) -

Project developer OroCarbo has selected Haffner Energy's SYNOCA® 20?MW module for integration into a 100 tonnes/day biomethanol project in California, using Maverick Synfuels' syngas-to-methanol conversion technology, the companies announced today. The initial contract focuses on the project's Carbon Intensity (CI) study, to be conducted by an independent third party, marking the first milestone in the collaboration.

"Renewable methanol is emerging as a competitive alternative to decarbonize maritime transport and chemical industries, as well as a hydrogen carrier. We're excited to participate in this landmark project in California, which addresses local challenges such as wildfire prevention while utilizing abundant residual biomass," said Marcella Franchi, Chief Commercial Officer of Haffner Energy.

Project developer OroCarbo is based in Oroville, California, where the farmland of the California Central Valley meets the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Forestry residues, from forest maintenance designed to prevent wildfires, and agricultural waste, in particular from the vast orchards that define the local landscape, will easily allow the methanol plant to meet its 100 tonnes/day target.

"OroCarbo was formed during COVID to find solutions for our local abundance of biomass, at a time when heavy smoke-laden air from local wildfires coupled with face masks made breathing, the most basic human need, difficult. Since then, OroCarbo has explored many pathways to develop solutions that will be practical, reliable, and cost effective with methanol coming out as the clear winner", said Brian Wong, founder and Managing Member of OroCarbo, LLC. "We are very excited to be working with Haffner Energy and Maverick SynFuels to help decarbonize the chemical and marine industries. OroCarbo's goal is to offer high value solutions for our supply chain, our customers, and our community," he added.

The project will require two SYNOCA® 20MW modules provided by Haffner Energy to convert residual biomass to syngas, integrated with Maverick Synfuels's syngas-to-methanol conversion technology in a single installation.



"We, at Maverick, are excited to be working with Haffner Energy and their superior technology for generating high quality syngas from biomass. And Brian Wong has done an excellent job in bringing together all of the key players for a successful biomass-to-biomethanol project", said Sam Yenne, co-founder and CEO of Maverick Synfuels.

The CI study of the project will be performed by AmSpec, the world's leading provider of testing, inspection, and certification services in a wide variety of industries.

The biomethanol produced is to be used primarily to decarbonize maritime transports, which make up a significant part of California's economy.

The plant's commissioning is expected by early 2028.

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy designs, manufactures, supplies, and operates biofuel and hydrogen solutions using biomass residues. Its innovative, patented thermolysis technology produces Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as well as renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol. The company also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO 2 and biochar. A company co-founded 32 years ago by Marc and Philippe Haffner, Haffner Energy has been working from the outset to decarbonize industry and all forms of mobility, as well as governments and local communities. More information is available at www.haffner-energy.com.

About Maverick Biofuels, Inc. dba Maverick Synfuels

Maverick Synfuels develops and commercializes advanced thermo-chemical technologies that convert low-value and renewable feedstocks into high-value fuels and chemicals. Our processes are feedstock flexible and can utilize methane (natural gas, landfill gas, anaerobic digester gas), as well as biomass, municipal solid waste (MSW) and industrial waste into transportable intermediates such as methanol. In addition to methanol, these intermediates serve as building blocks for multiple products that readily integrate into the existing market infrastructure, such as jet fuel, diesel and propylene. More information is available at www.mavericksynfuels.com.

About OroCarbo

OroCarbo is involved in research and development of technologies and business ventures relating to biofuels, biochar, graphite, and graphene, including its biomass raw materials, processing equipment, technology, mechanisms, products and product development, marketing and marketing development, sales and sales development. More information is available at orocarbo.com.

