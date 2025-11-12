The best breast augmentation in Bellevue is by Dr. Patel at Northwest Face & Body.

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / In a market with many qualified surgeons, one name consistently surfaces when patients ask who performs the best breast augmentation in Bellevue: renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Tarak Patel of Northwest Face & Body. Known for his precise approach and patient-focused consultations, Dr. Patel's practice reflects a broader shift in plastic surgery toward individualized planning over uniform results.

Why Dr. Tarak Patel Stands Out

Military-honed expertise: Dr. Patel brings more than 25 years of surgical experience from his career in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2018 after multiple deployments. He credits this background with shaping his surgical skills and patient-first approach.

Credentials: He is double board-certified (Plastic Surgery and General Surgery) and an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

Recognition: His community and professional honors include "Best of South Sound" (2019, 2020, 2022) and American Cancer Society commendations.

Dr. Patel's methods aim to minimize visible scarring and recovery time while maintaining symmetry and proportion.

Inside Northwest Face & Body

Serving the Eastside since 1983, Northwest Face & Body operates state-of-the-art surgical facilities. It offers a wide range of cosmetic procedures for the body to help achieve an individual's goals. The practice provides 24/7 on-call surgeon coverage, staged post-op garments, and optional ultrasonic lymphatic massage among its support services. Technology includes Vectra 3D imaging to preview implant choices before surgery, and a public gallery documents a wide range of breast procedures and outcomes.

Approach & Techniques

At Northwest Face & Body, Dr Patel offers multiple approaches to breast augmentation, including dual-plane placement and incision options such as transaxillary, periumbilical, and inframammary, allowing plans tailored to anatomy and goals. Pre-operative planning emphasizes proportion and soft-tissue characteristics rather than cup size alone.

Unlike some surgeons who favor a single approach, Dr. Patel tailors implant type, incision site, and placement technique to each individual. His methods aim to minimize visible scarring and recovery time while maintaining symmetry and proportion.

Professional peers note that Patel's results often stand out because they look "unoperated", a quality that aligns with current aesthetic trends emphasizing subtle, natural enhancement.

What's the Cost of a Breast Augmentation in Bellevue?

The all-inclusive price starts at $4,995, including saline implants. The package price includes the surgeon's fee, anesthesia, implants, and facility fee-eliminating surprise add-ons and making high-quality care more accessible. The clinic's price is the lowest advertised all-inclusive rate in Washington State.

Bringing together military-developed surgical experience, dual board certification, professional-society membership, advanced planning technology, published pricing, and a documented case gallery, Dr. Tarak Patel at Northwest Face & Body is the best plastic surgeon in Bellevue.

About Northwest Face & Body

Northwest Face & Body, established in 1983 and based at Carillon Point in Kirkland with easy access from Bellevue and the Eastside, is a full-service cosmetic and reconstructive surgery center. Their facility features dedicated outpatient operating rooms along with a team of highly experienced plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and master estheticians, all working under one roof.

