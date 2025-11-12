The best breast augmentation is done by Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / In Sarasota's expanding cosmetic surgery landscape, Dr. Alberico Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts continues to be recognized as one of the region's most experienced surgeons in breast augmentation. Known for his dual board certifications and detailed procedural transparency, Dr. Sessa and his team provide extensive information on implant types, incision options, and pricing to help patients make informed decisions before undergoing surgery.

Why Dr. Sessa's Expertise Stands Out?

With more than 18 years in practice and over 25,000 surgeries completed, Dr. Sessa brings significant experience to cosmetic breast procedures. He holds certifications from both the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, and is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Sessa mentors surgeons nationwide, contributes to peer-reviewed publications annually, and serves as an Oral Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. His distinctions include multiple patient-choice recognitions and five consecutive SQR Top Doctor Awards.

A Precision-Based Approach to Breast Augmentation

Dr. Sessa's practice emphasizes precision and proportional balance in achieving natural results. Sarasota Surgical Arts offers several breast-augmentation techniques and materials, including saline, silicone, and cohesive gel ("gummy bear") implants, as well as fat grafting options.

A frequently used technique in his practice is the transaxillary incision, which places implants through a small incision in the armpit to minimize visible scarring on the breast. Other surgical approaches, such as inframammary or periareolar incisions, are selected based on patient anatomy and goals.

Before surgery, each patient participates in a consultation covering implant sizing, placement (submuscular or subglandular), and recovery expectations. According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, the process is designed to help patients understand the advantages and limitations of each option prior to scheduling surgery.

Safety Standards and Recovery Process

Sarasota Surgical Arts operates a fully accredited facility that meets the standards of an outpatient surgical center. The clinic follows established safety protocols and postoperative monitoring guidelines to support optimal recovery. Patients are typically discharged on the same day as surgery and receive specific aftercare instructions, including the use of compression garments and scheduled follow-ups to track healing progress.

How much does breast augmentation cost in Sarasota Fl?

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, the starting price for breast augmentation with Dr. Sessa is $3,999. Final costs depend on the selected implant type, surgical method, and whether additional procedures are performed concurrently. The practice notes that all pricing is confirmed following an in-person consultation and individualized surgical plan.

About Sarasota Surgical Arts

Sarasota Surgical Arts, located at 4143 Clark Road, Sarasota, FL 34233, is a comprehensive cosmetic surgery practice led by Dr. Alberico Sessa. The facility includes dedicated operating suites, recovery areas, and aesthetic care support under one roof. The clinic's stated mission is to provide quality, safety, and patient comfort through evidence-based surgical methods and individualized care.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Website:www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

Phone: (941) 923-1736

SOURCE: Realdrseattle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-does-the-best-breast-augmentation-in-sarasota-1100590