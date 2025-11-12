KEEPING THE SKIES SAFE: The White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, DRONERESPONDERS, and the Commercial Drone Alliance Co-Host Event on Countering Drone Threats

Industry Leaders, Innovators, and Public Safety Plan Solutions to Emerging Drone Threats with Funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / The White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 today co-hosted the "Countering the Threat: CUAS Industry and SLTT Grant Forum," alongside DRONERESPONDERS and the Commercial Drone Alliance. Federal, state, and local stakeholders, as well as industry innovators, came together to discuss the future of Counter-Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (CUAS) operations and their critical role in ensuring the safety and security of large-scale events, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The White House Task Force (WHTF) is actively mobilizing federal agencies, state and local governments, non-governmental organizations, private-sector entities, and community partners in all 11 World Cup Host Cities across the United States. The Task Force is committed to welcoming the world to the United States for these historic events while supporting tourism, expanding small-business opportunities, and ensuring smooth travel. By prioritizing safety and accessibility for fans, athletes, and delegations, the Task Force aims to create an environment that reflects the values and hospitality of the United States.

The C-UAS Grant Program will provide $500 million to communities across the country over two fiscal years. States can use this funding to aggressively combat the unlawful use of unmanned aircraft systems (also known as "drones") that endanger the safety, security, and lives of the American people. In FY 2026, DHS will award $250 million to jurisdictions that will host the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Olympics, America 250 national events, and the National Capital Region. The remaining $250 million will be distributed in FY 2027 to all states and territories with an expanded focus on building national detection and response capacity.

"The $500 million in funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill will help ensure that all eleven host cities are fully prepared and connected in their opportunity to protect their stadiums and cities during the tournament and thereafter," said Andrew Giuliani, Executive Director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Keynote speakers, including Andrew Giuliani, Executive Director of the WHTF on the FIFA World Cup 2026, and representatives from the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Department of Homeland Security, discussed the Trump Administration's efforts to keep fans safe during America's "Decade of Sport," including:

A briefing on the $500M CUAS Notice of Funding Opportunity process for state, local, tribal, and territorial procurement of CUAS technologies;

Updates on legalities around CUAS technology use;

Information on FBI Schoolhouse training opportunities for CUAS operators

Discussions on emerging technologies, operational needs, and the future of CUAS solutions.

Lisa Ellman, Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Drone Alliance, stated, "The CUAS Industry and SLTT Grant Forum brought together all of the critical stakeholders, from federal to local governments and industry to law enforcement agencies, to bolster our critical collective efforts to enhance the security of our airspace, particularly around high-profile mass gathering events. The industry was able to share opportunities, ask questions, and connect with law enforcement agencies to bolster efforts to protect communities."

Chief Charles Werner (Ret.), Director of the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Alliance, added, "The CUAS Industry and SLTT Grant Forum, co-hosted by the WHTF, DRONERESPONDERS, and the Commercial Drone Alliance, coordinated the sharing of critical information on the CUAS grants available to state, local, territorial, and tribal law enforcement agencies to protect communities and citizens at major events from drone incursions. Law enforcement agencies were able to connect with the federal government and industry while learning how best to access the grants for the purpose of protecting their jurisdictions."

About the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026

The White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 is dedicated to leading and coordinating federal efforts in support of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2026. In collaboration with executive departments & agencies, the Task Force will facilitate comprehensive planning, organization, and execution of the largest sporting events in the history of mankind. Through interagency cooperation, information sharing, and strategic support, the Task Force aims to ensure the successful hosting of world-class international events that reflect the values, security, and hospitality of the United States of America.

About DRONERESPONDERS

DRONERESPONDERS is the leading and largest nonprofit program to advance public safety UAS, CUAS, Airspace Awareness, and Advanced Air Mobility with over 12.5K members and FREE Resources for Public Safety at DRONERESPONDERS.org.

About the Commercial Drone Alliance

The Commercial Drone Alliance (CDA) is a non-profit organization led by key leaders in the commercial drone and drone security industries. The CDA unites a diverse group of stakeholders, including commercial drone end-users, manufacturers, service providers, advanced air mobility companies, and drone security firms.

Learn more at www.commercialdronealliance.org.

