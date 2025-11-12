Denizli, Türkiye--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - HMS Hotel Software Inc., a pioneer in Türkiye's technology sector, has officially announced the launch of its upgraded HMS Hotel platform-an integrated, cloud-based system that combines artificial intelligence, automation, and data security to redefine global hotel management.

The announcement coincides with the company's expansion into new international markets, strengthening Türkiye's position as a growing hub for hospitality technology innovation.





Global Expansion and Technology Upgrade

Developed at Denizli Technopark's R&D Center, the new HMS Hotel platform introduces advanced features that help hotels streamline every aspect of their operations-from reservations and revenue management to compliance and guest satisfaction tracking.

"Our new system represents a decade of research and innovation," said Nurettin Sezer, Founder and CEO of HMS Hotel Software. "We're proud to lead Türkiye's digital transformation in hospitality and deliver smart solutions that are secure, scalable, and globally competitive."

Key Features of the New HMS Hotel Platform

HMS PMS + Channel Manager: Real-time management of rates, stock, and online travel agency connections.

Real-time management of rates, stock, and online travel agency connections. Automated ID Reporting & Mobile Passport Scan: Secure, compliant guest verification.

Secure, compliant guest verification. HMS Site & Widget: Build responsive websites integrated with live operational data.

Build responsive websites integrated with live operational data. QuestMetric: Collect and analyze guest and staff satisfaction data.

Collect and analyze guest and staff satisfaction data. BrokUp: AI-powered automation for invoicing and transport compliance.

The enhanced platform enables hotels to reduce manual errors by up to 30%, improve operational efficiency by 40%, and increase average revenue by 25%. Every process is supported by bank-grade encryption, forensic logging, and full compliance with GDPR, KVKK, and Law No. 5651.

Strengthening Türkiye's Role in Global Hospitality Technology

Since its founding in 2010, HMS Hotel Software has expanded to serve over 100,000 users in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. This milestone reflects Türkiye's growing influence in the global tech ecosystem and highlights the country's capacity for high-value software exports.

"As the industry embraces automation and AI, HMS Hotel Software will continue investing in research and product development to empower hoteliers worldwide," added Sezer.

About HMS Hotel Software

HMS Hotel Software Inc. is a Türkiye-based technology company specializing in cloud-based hotel management systems and digital automation solutions. Founded in 2010 by Nurettin Sezer, the company serves more than 4,000 properties in 20 countries. Its flagship product, HMS Hotel, provides integrated tools for reservations, automation, compliance, and revenue optimization.



For more information, visit: https://www.hmsotel.com/

