Shifa Health: New Book Reveals 7 Science-Backed Strategies to Retrain Your Anxious Brain, Not Just Quiet It

Discover practical, science-backed strategies to retrain your anxious brain, build lasting calm, and reclaim control over stress and worry.

EVERETT, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Integrative Psychiatrist and Best-selling Author Dr. Rozina Lakhani shares a practical, science-backed approach to rewiring the brain for calm, one habit at a time.

Anxious Brain Book Tip Sheet



Anxiety affects nearly one in three adults, yet most advice still focuses on surface-level fixes like "just breathe" or "think positive." When stress hormones remain on overdrive, the brain literally learns to be anxious - meaning you can't simply "relax" your way out of it.

In her best-selling new book, The Ultimate Toolkit to Rewire Your Anxious Brain, Dr. Lakhani offers a method to go beyond symptom management and retrain the anxious brain for lasting calm and resilience.

"Don't just manage anxiety; retrain the brain that creates it," says Dr. Lakhani. "Your anxious brain isn't a flaw; it's a pattern that can be retrained. Once you understand the science behind your stress, you stop fighting your brain and start working with it."

Unlike typical self-help books that focus solely on calming techniques, this book combines neuroscience, mindfulness, and storytelling to help readers shift from reacting to rewiring, creating enduring calm from the inside out.

Here are Dr. Rozina Lakhani's 7 breakthrough ways for retraining your anxious brain and restoring calm:

Rewire Through Small, Consistent Habits - Practice a calming activity like mindful breathing, gratitude journaling, or self-compassion daily to strengthen neural pathways of calm.

Activate Calm with Vagus Nerve Hacks - Trigger your body's "calm switch" with humming, cold-water splashes, gargling, rocking, or gentle breathing exercises.

Chart Your Calm Map - Track anxiety signals, triggers, and soothing tools visually to spot patterns and catch stress early.

Try the Floating Bubble Technique - Visualize anxious thoughts as bubbles rising and floating away.

Reframe with the Batman Effect - Ask, "What would Calm Me (or Brave Me) do right now?" to detach from fear and think clearly.

Use the ABCDE Method to Challenge Fear - Break anxious thought loops: Activating event, Belief, Consequence, Disputation, Energization.

Strengthen Your Five Levels of Support - Build layered support: self-regulation, social connections, healthy habits, therapeutic support, and advanced interventions like TMS or neurofeedback if needed.

Dr. Rozina Lakhani is a board-certified psychiatrist, clinical professor at the University of Washington, and two-time best-selling author. She is the Medical Director at Shifa Health, a wellness-focused mental care clinic in Western Washington dedicated to empowering people with knowledge to prevent mental illness and promote well-being.

With over 25 years of experience, she has helped thousands manage anxiety, stress, and burnout. Her mission is to make mental health education accessible so people can prevent suffering and build lives of peace, purpose, and joy.

The Ultimate Toolkit to Rewire Your Anxious Brain reveals 50+ evidence-based strategies to calm the mind, balance emotions, and strengthen the brain, even when anxiety feels unshakable.

Available on Amazon. Learn more at https://happyandhealthymind.com/rewire-your-anxious-brain

SOURCE: Shifa Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-book-reveals-7-science-backed-strategies-to-retrain-your-anxious-1098147