Kolter Homes Announces Grand Opening of Esprit at Avenir, Palm Beach Gardens' Newest Luxury 55+ Community

Experience Luxury Without Limits at Esprit at Avenir, where country club living, a full-service restaurant, and resort-style amenities redefine 55+ living in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Kolter Homes, a prominent new home builder in Florida, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Esprit at Avenir, Palm Beach County's newest luxury 55+ active adult community, located just north of West Palm Beach in the sought-after master-planned community of Avenir.

The public is invited to celebrate the Grand Opening on Saturday, November 15, and Sunday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring model home tours, live entertainment, and light refreshments throughout the weekend.

Luxury Without Limits

Offering an exceptional blend of luxury, lifestyle, and personalization, Esprit at Avenir has quickly become one of the most anticipated new home communities in Palm Beach Gardens. Designed for active adults seeking sophistication, wellness, and connection, this gated community combines contemporary design, resort-style amenities, and a vibrant social atmosphere.

"Esprit at Avenir represents the next level of 55+ living in South Florida," said Brian Grove, Vice President of Kolter Homes of Palm Beach. "This community delivers everything today's active adults are looking for: a luxurious setting, exceptional amenities, and thoughtfully designed homes with unmatched personalization. From our full-service restaurant to our private clubhouse, Esprit truly embodies the idea of Luxury Without Limits."

Country Club Living Without the Fees

At the heart of Esprit at Avenir is its private residents-only clubhouse, designed to deliver an elevated country club experience without the membership fees. Residents can enjoy refined dining and craft cocktails at the full-service restaurant, along with social spaces that include multiple pools, a stylish lounge, elegant dining areas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center powered by EGYM.

Kolter Homes' exclusive partnership with EGYM brings personalized, smart fitness technology to the community. Each EGYM machine automatically adjusts to individual settings, helping residents train safely and effectively. Studies show consistent EGYM use can help reduce biological age by five to seven years, supporting Kolter Homes' mission to help homeowners Live Better, Longer.

Esprit residents also have access to the nearby Great Egret Clubhouse, expanding their options with additional amenities, clubs, and community events that promote wellness and connection.

Personalized Homes Built Around You

With six distinct floorplans ranging from two to five bedrooms, Esprit at Avenir offers the highest level of home personalization of any 55+ community in Avenir. Each home includes a minimum of 25 structural options and hundreds of designer finishes, giving buyers the freedom to create a home that truly reflects their lifestyle.

Explore our 55+ homes for sale in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to discover thoughtfully designed floorplans that combine comfort, sophistication, and flexibility. Home prices start from the $800s, and every residence showcases Kolter Homes' signature attention to detail, architectural design, and modern features that enhance comfort and style.

"Residents will enjoy more private amenities than any other community in Avenir," added Grove. "Esprit at Avenir was designed to deliver a lifestyle that's Always Exceptional, Always Esprit, a setting that blends elegance, activity, and community in perfect balance."

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

