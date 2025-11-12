Euroky Vitality Drink Expands Its Commitment to Wellness and Purpose With Sponsorship of Couture for the Cure Gala

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Euroky Vitality Drink®, the world's first multi-functional vitality beverage, proudly sponsored Couture for the Cure, a pink gala fashion event hosted by Posh & Purpose on October 25, 2025, at Bacará Miami Beach. This uplifting evening brought together fashion, art, and community to raise awareness and support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in partnership with the nonprofit 305 Pink Pack, which provides direct support to individuals undergoing cancer treatment.

Euroky Vitality Drink



This sponsorship reflects Euroky's core belief that wellness extends beyond the physical. True vitality comes from living with intention, connection, and care for others. Couture for the Cure embodies this spirit by transforming a fashion-forward celebration into a powerful platform for hope, advocacy, and impact.

Science-Backed Skin Health: Skin Wrinkling, Collagen and Euroky Vitality Drink®

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, providing structure and support to the skin, hair, nails, joints, and connective tissues. As we age, natural collagen production declines, leading to wrinkles and sagging skin. In fact, starting in our 30s, collagen levels decline at a rate of about 1% per year, leading to visible signs of aging. This has led to the popularity of collagen supplements to replenish lost collagen and maintain youthful skin. Oral collagen supplementation, previously thought to "possibly" have beneficial effects on reducing the appearance of wrinkles is now scientifically proven, in level I high-quality studies, to "definitively" reduce wrinkles. (Critical measurements evaluating biological parameters and actual skin measurements, including the valley to the peak of the wrinkle, were evaluated and these studies have shown that taking at least 3 grams of oral collagen a day for 90 days led to an actual significant decrease in skin wrinkles).

The three main types of natural oral collagen are either bovine, porcine, or marine derived. Marine collagen is 1.5 times better absorbed in our stomach than bovine or porcine. In addition, it is primarily composed of Type I collagen which is the main type found in our skin.

We have carefully formulated Euroky Vitality Drink® with 5 grams of an exclusive and premium, Peptan® Marine Collagen sourced from France, under the strictest European Union quality and sustainability standards, and have paired it with high dose Vitamin C to optimize its beneficial effects such as wrinkle reduction.

Beyond wrinkle reduction, Euroky also promotes immunity, brain health, and natural sustained energy, making it a daily companion for those living active and vibrant lifestyles.

Christopher J. Salgado, MD

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Availability

Euroky Vitality Drink® is available on Amazon and at www.euroky.com.

For more information, visit www.euroky.com and follow the brand @eurokyvitalitydrink on Instagram for event highlights, wellness education, and exclusive updates.

Media Inquiries

For further information, please contact us at info@euroky.com or message us @eurokyvitalitydrink on Instagram

SOURCE: Euroky Vitality Drink

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/euroky-vitality-drinkr-expands-its-commitment-to-wellness-and-purpose-wi-1100909