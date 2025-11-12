Digital Landia, Inc.: Digital Landia Publishes Technical Whitepaper for AgenticPet AI Framework After One Year of Development and Stress Testing

Unlike Typical Tech Announcements, Whitepaper Documents Already Built and Validated Production System; Five Patent Pending Innovations Ahead of Q1 2026 Launch

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Digital Landia Holding Corp today announced the public release of its comprehensive AgenticPet AI Framework Technical Whitepaper, marking a significant departure from industry norms by documenting a fully developed and stress tested system rather than theoretical concepts. After one full year of rigorous development, testing, and validation, the company is providing complete transparency into the multi agent architecture powering its revolutionary pet healthcare platform and validating the technology foundation behind its exclusive 10 year licensing partnership with publicly traded PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PETV).

BUILT FIRST, DOCUMENTED SECOND

"We deliberately reversed the typical Silicon Valley playbook," stated Karim Quazzani, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Landia Holding Corp. "Most tech companies release whitepapers describing what they hope to build someday. We spent an entire year actually building, testing, and validating our framework before publishing a single page of documentation. This whitepaper doesn't describe vaporware or future intentions. It documents a production ready system that has undergone extensive stress testing and real world validation."

The one year development period included architectural design, multi agent system implementation, security framework validation, performance benchmarking under simulated load conditions, and integration testing with veterinary practice management systems.

TECHNICAL ARCHITECTURE REVEALED

The AgenticPet AI Framework employs a sophisticated multi agent architecture featuring nine specialized diagnostic agents operating collaboratively through swarm intelligence coordination. This distributed approach enables autonomous decision making, continuous learning, and multimodal data integration across audio, video, behavioral patterns, IoT sensors, and laboratory results.

The whitepaper provides comprehensive technical specifications including system architecture diagrams, data flow pipelines, API documentation, security protocols, and performance benchmarks validated through extensive testing over the past year.

FIVE PATENT PENDING INNOVATIONS

Digital Landia has secured intellectual property protection for five core innovations developed during the year long build process: distributed agent certification systems, swarm intelligence coordination protocols, privacy preserving health data synthesis, real time veterinary integration layers, and adaptive learning pipelines. These innovations create significant competitive advantages while enabling genuine clinical utility.

STRESS TESTED AND PRODUCTION READY

The yearlong development cycle included rigorous stress testing across multiple dimensions. Load testing simulated millions of concurrent users. Security testing validated encryption protocols and blockchain audit trails. Integration testing confirmed seamless compatibility with existing veterinary practice management systems. Performance testing verified sub second response times under real world conditions.

"Every claim in this whitepaper has been tested and validated," added Karim Quazzani. "We're not promising what we'll build. We're documenting what we've already built and proven works."

VALIDATION OF PETVIVO PARTNERSHIP

Today's publication provides technical validation for the exclusive 10 year B2B licensing agreement announced with PetVivo Holdings in October 2025. PetVivo's extensive due diligence process included hands-on evaluation of the functioning system, not just architectural concepts.

The partnership leverages Digital Landia's AgenticPet B2C freemium app alongside PetVivo's B2B veterinary platform serving over 7,300 clinics through Veterinary Growth Partners. The technical documentation demonstrates how the dual platform architecture enables frictionless data flow, universal diagnostic assistance for all veterinary patients, and dramatic cost reduction of 90 to 98 percent in client acquisition.

Q1 2026 LAUNCH TIMELINE CREDIBLE

The Q1 2026 commercial launch timeline is credible precisely because the technology already exists and has been validated. The remaining months focus on final integrations, user interface refinements, and deployment preparation rather than core technology development.

WHITEPAPER ACCESS

The AgenticPet AI Framework Technical Whitepaper is now publicly available at:

https://digital-landia.gitbook.io/agentic-pet-whitepaper/

ABOUT DIGITAL LANDIA HOLDING CORP

Digital Landia Holding Corp is an emerging technology company specializing in autonomous artificial intelligence solutions for pet healthcare. The company's AgenticPet AI Framework features nine specialized diagnostic agents utilizing swarm intelligence to deliver real time insights across the full spectrum of pet wellbeing.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karim Quazzani

Digital Landia Holding Corp

Email: team@digitallandia.com

Whitepaper: https://digital-landia.gitbook.io/agentic-pet-whitepaper/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding planned launches, market adoption, and commercial success. Actual results may differ materially due to market dynamics, competitive factors, and execution risks. Digital Landia undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Digital Landia, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/digital-landia-publishes-technical-whitepaper-for-agenticpet-ai-fram-1100917