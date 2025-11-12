SMX Public Limited: The Cold War Has Gone Industrial; SMX Is Fortifying The Battle Lines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / The Cold War never really ended. It just changed shape. What once played out in missile silos and diplomatic cables now unfolds in supply chains, trade networks, and industrial policies. The new battlefield is not ideological or territorial. It's economic, technological, and invisible. And the weapon every side is fighting to control is: proof.

From critical minerals to recycled plastics, from luxury goods to defense components, the world is engaged in a silent struggle over authenticity. Nations throw tariffs like grenades, corporations build redundant supply lines as fortresses, and regulators issue sustainability decrees like cease-fires. Yet under all that noise, one truth remains unchanged: no one can genuinely verify where materials come from or how they move through the system.

That gap has become the world's soft target. It fuels counterfeiting, corruption, waste, and inefficiency. It's the hidden tax on progress that costs trillions each year. SMX (NASDAQ: SMX) exists to eliminate that tax.

SMX Offers a Universal Non-Lethal Arsenal

SMX has built a molecular-marking system that embeds traceable, inert chemical identifiers directly into raw materials. Those identifiers, invisible to the naked eye but scannable by proprietary optical sensors, give matter its own memory. Every product, mineral, or polymer becomes self-verifying, carrying a record of its journey from creation to consumption.

It's not blockchain. It's not paperwork. It's chemistry that can prove itself, the foundation of the proof economy. And that changes everything.

When molecules hold memory, global trade transforms. Material efficiency is no longer a theory; it's a measurable outcome. Waste decreases because diversion becomes detectable. Fraud collapses because substitution leaves a chemical fingerprint. Sustainability moves from claim to confirmation.

The Industrial Cold War's Front Lines

The world's new Industrial Cold War isn't about who makes what, but about who can prove it. Proof has become the new power, and SMX's technology delivers it. Imagine gold that can prove it wasn't mined in conflict zones, textiles that verify their recycled fibers, or recycled plastics that confirm every molecule of recovery. SMX is creating a world where authenticity is embedded, not declared.

That system is already spreading across continents. In Japan, SMX's partnership with Sumitomo Corporation enables molecular traceability for metals, minerals, and energy networks, aligning supply-chain transparency with national security priorities. In Singapore, the company is developing a national plastics-passport platform with A*STAR, connecting recyclers, producers, and regulators through a unified data infrastructure for the circular economy.

In Europe, SMX controls the TrueGold Consortium and partners with Goldstrom, a global metals group operating in New York, Singapore, and the UAE, to authenticate precious metals from mine to market. It works with CETI in France to embed molecular memory into textiles, enabling certified recycling in line with Europe's evolving sustainability mandates. In Spain, SMX collaborates with the CARTIF Technology Centre in Valladolid, applying its molecular marker technology across multiple industrial fronts, from construction materials and packaging to energy and circular manufacturing, all reinforcing Europe's move toward verifiable, data-backed sustainability.

Additional front lines are also forming. In Austria, collaborations with BT-Systems and REDWAVE integrate molecular verification and artificial intelligence into automated recycling facilities. In Singapore, SMX partners with Bio-Packaging to certify recycled plastics for major consumer brands. In the United States, its collaboration with Tradepro Group brings the same level of molecular verification to domestic recycling networks. Each alliance strengthens the same global campaign to replace faith with evidence. Each alliance strengthens the same global campaign to replace faith with proof.

But SMX isn't about proof as a gesture of goodwill toward sustainability. It's about transforming proof into the foundation of global commerce: a measurable, verifiable layer that holds every material, transaction, and claim accountable.

Proof Becomes a Currency

As SMX's network expands, proof itself begins to take on financial value. The company's Plastic Cycle Token is a tangible expression of that principle, assigning measurable economic worth to verified recycling. It converts circularity into a tradable asset, rewarding compliance and transparency in ways that programs like carbon credits never achieved. The larger vision is clear: when transparency becomes currency, material efficiency becomes a global market driver.

Meanwhile, the fragility and dangers within the old system are still on display. At Utah's White Mesa Mill, rare earths are refined in enormous acid tanks to supply clean-energy industries, networking, and national defense. Yet even there, among America's most strategic assets, traceability gaps persist. The metals powering the modern world can still disappear into gray-market channels before regulators ever see them. Every unverified material is a potential point of failure.

Proof, then, is not just about sustainability or governance. It's about sovereignty. Governments can spend billions on reshoring production, and banks like JPMorgan can pledge billions more to rebuild critical mineral supply chains. Still, none of it secures the system if the materials themselves cannot prove their truth.

Molecular Proof Speaks a Universal Language

That's the problem SMX solves. Its molecular-marking technology makes matter accountable, creating a universal language of trust that transcends borders, politics, and policy. It is both a deterrent and an equalizer; a way to restore fairness and confidence to a global economy built on doubt.

The new Cold War is no longer about territory; it's about industry. It's about everything else: trade, materials, technology, and truth. The nations and companies that master proof will control not just markets but meaning. SMX has already built the system that makes that possible.

Proof isn't patriotic. Proof isn't optional. Proof is survival. And SMX has the arsenal that turns chemistry into certainty in a world where every industry has become a battlefield.

Sources and references:

https://smx.tech/media

https://www.ledgerinsights.com/blockchain-recycling-firm-announces-deals-with-sumitomo-continental/

https://www.energyfuels.com/white-mesa-mill/

http://plasticcycletoken.com/

https://www.csis.org/analysis/chinas-new-rare-earth-and-magnet-restrictions-threaten-us-defense-supply-chains

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/jpmorgan-pledges-10-billion-to-us-companies-essential-to-national-security-114736746.html

https://smx.tech/assets/pdf/17042023_SMX_report_April%202023.pdf

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding SMX (Security Matters) plc (NASDAQ: SMX) and its technology initiatives, including statements concerning its molecular-marking system, partnerships, and the expansion of its verification ecosystem across global supply chains. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "may," "should," "could," "will," "potential," "target," "continue," and similar expressions.

These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding SMX's ability to scale its molecular-marking technology across multiple industries, including metals, minerals, plastics, textiles, and defense components; the commercial and strategic outcomes of its collaborations with Sumitomo Corporation, A*STAR, Goldstrom, CETI, CARTIF, BT-Systems, REDWAVE, Bio-Packaging, and Tradepro Group; the future development, adoption, and market acceptance of the Plastic Cycle Token as a verifiable circular-economy instrument; and SMX's role in enabling transparent, traceable, and verifiable material flows that align with national and corporate sustainability and security priorities.

These forward-looking statements reflect SMX's current expectations and are based on information available as of the date of this release, as well as management's current forecasts, assumptions, and estimates, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to factors including but not limited to: global economic and geopolitical instability; regulatory changes impacting supply-chain transparency or digital-verification frameworks; SMX's ability to execute partnerships and commercialization strategies effectively; fluctuations in commodity or energy markets; and other risks described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SMX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made, except as required by law.

EMAIL Contact: info@securitymatterltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-cold-war-has-gone-industrial-smx-is-fortifying-the-battle-li-1100889