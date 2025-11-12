The very first winners of the TOURISE Awards have been announced, recognizing the destinations redefining exploration, hospitality, and cultural connection for the modern traveler, setting new benchmarks for innovation and excellence to deliver truly unforgettable visitor experiences.

His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and TOURISE Chairman, celebrates with the winners of the TOURISE Awards

Taking place as part of the inaugural TOURISE Summit, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Tokyo, Japan, emerged as the big winner, clinching the coveted title of Best Overall Destination. In addition, Tokyo was also recognized as both the Best Food Culinary and Best Entertainment destination, affirming its status as a global capital of innovation, energy, and unforgettable experiences.

2025 Individual Category Winners

Selected by an independent cross-sector jury and chosen from an extensive slate of nominations submitted by travelers, industry leaders, and organizations worldwide, this year's winners exemplify soul stirring culture, boundary pushing experiences, and meaningful, lasting memories. The winners represent destinations that have elevated culture and the arts into immersive experiences, took adventure to new levels, transformed local produce into world-class culinary ecosystems, redefined retail as creative placemaking, and animated cityscapes with boundary-breaking entertainment.

The category winners for this year are:

Best Arts Culture Destination: New York, USA - An urban metropolis where marquee museums and world stages meet off-Broadway neighborhood soul and you can find your scene on any corner.

- An urban metropolis where marquee museums and world stages meet off-Broadway neighborhood soul and you can find your scene on any corner. Best Adventure Destination: Ancash, Peru The iconic site of adventures which anchors classic Andean bucket-list adventure amid the Cordillera Blanca's turquoise lakes, high-altitude trails, and dramatic summits.

The iconic site of adventures which anchors classic Andean bucket-list adventure amid the Cordillera Blanca's turquoise lakes, high-altitude trails, and dramatic summits. Best Food Culinary Destination: Tokyo, Japan A world-renowned capital that marries unrivaled culinary depth, from humble counters to multi-course kaiseki innovation.

A world-renowned capital that marries unrivaled culinary depth, from humble counters to multi-course kaiseki innovation. Best Shopping Destination: Paris, France The elite "City of Lights" and global capital of couture, fusing living heritage with a contemporary edge while reimagining shopping as cultural discovery through ateliers, concept stores, and revitalized districts.

The elite "City of Lights" and global capital of couture, fusing living heritage with a contemporary edge while reimagining shopping as cultural discovery through ateliers, concept stores, and revitalized districts. Best Entertainment Destination: Tokyo, Japan From globally recognized theme parks and immersive indoor attractions to a forward-looking music and cultural scene, Tokyo truly has something for everyone.

"Tonight's winners are not just places on a map, they are living, breathing inspirations that unite cultures and spark imaginations," His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of TOURISE, said. His Excellency continued, "TOURISE is shaping the next 50 years of travel, and these destinations define what purposeful and transformative tourism can achieve. Each reflects what today's traveler increasingly seeks; authenticity, creativity, and experiences that connect people to place and purpose. We take inspiration from their vision and ambition, as together we shape a tourism future that inspires progress, strengthens communities, and brings the world closer together."

A Night to Remember

The prestigious awards were presented at a dazzling gala dinner at Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton, with a culinary journey curated by chef Nawal Alkhalawi and a show-stopping live performance by international vocal sensation Loren Allred who captivated the room in a stunning gown by Saudi fashion designer Mashael Al Faris, paired with exquisite jewelry from APOA (A Piece of Art) a Saudi brand born in Riyadh. The night embodied the spirit of global hospitality and cultural exchange that sits at the heart of the TOURISE vision. With a focus on storytelling through the language of food, the menu paid tribute to Saudi Arabia's diverse regional cuisines, thoughtfully infused with global influences to surprise and delight guests.

Judged by Global Icons

The Awards' independent, cross-sector jury panel included former leaders of Forbes Travel Guide, Michelin Guides, Tate Modern, Condé Nast, the British Fashion Council, and more, bringing together unrivaled expertise from across the worlds of travel, fashion, food, and entertainment.

The panel included:

Filip Boyen, Former CEO, Forbes Travel Guide

Michael Ellis, Former Global Director, Michelin Guides

Fiona Jeffery, Former Chair, World Travel Market; Former Chair, Tourism for Tomorrow Awards

Renaud de Lesquen, Former CEO, Givenchy; Former President, Dior AM

Lars Nittve, Former Founding Director, Tate Modern

Albert Read, Former Managing Director, Condé Nast

Caroline Rush, Former CEO, British Fashion Council

Omar Samra, UN Goodwill Ambassador, Mountaineer and Polar Explorer

Bernold Schroeder, Former CEO, Kempinski; Pan Pacific

With the 2025 TOURISE Awards winners now announced, a new benchmark has been set across culture, cuisine, adventure, and entertainment. As the journey continues, TOURISE is committed to uncovering and celebrating destinations that surprise and delight a new generation of travelers, destinations that spark curiosity, forge connections, and create unforgettable memories. Together with our global community, we look forward to the next chapter and the next remarkable destinations to shine.

About the TOURISE Awards

The TOURISE Awards are a global celebration of destination excellence, recognizing places that deliver travel experiences that are purposeful, unforgettable, and aligned with the evolving expectations of today's travelers.

Judged by a prestigious cross-sector jury, the Awards honor destinations across five categories Arts Culture, Adventure, Food Culinary, Shopping, and Entertainment culminating in the flagship Best Overall Destination award. The Awards spotlight innovation, sustainability, cultural preservation, and visitor impact, setting a new global standard for what makes a destination truly exceptional.

Find out more about the TOURISE Awards at https://www.tourise.com/en/awards

About TOURISE

TOURISE is the world's premier platform shaping a new horizon for global tourism.

Under the umbrella of the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, powered by the Saudi Tourism Authority, the inaugural TOURISE Summit will take place November 11-13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will convene visionaries from government, business, investment, tourism, and technology to drive transformative deals and deliver high-impact initiatives that redefine the future of the global tourism industry.

TOURISE ensures worldwide participation while offering access to decision-makers shaping the industry's evolution. Following the Summit, TOURISE will continue as a year-round platform where bold ideas turn into real-world solutions.

This is where the next 50 years of tourism are shaped. Together, we are unstoppable.

For more information visit www.tourise.com

