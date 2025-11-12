Vertosoft Expands Zero Trust Capabilities Through Strategic Alliance With Gigamon

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Vertosoft , a trusted value-added distributor of transformative software solutions for the public sector, has announced a new partnership with Gigamon, a global leader in deep observability and a foundational component of Zero Trust. This collaboration will provide federal, state, and local government agencies with access to the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, offering real-time visibility to enhance cybersecurity and enable proactive threat detection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Leveraging Vertosoft's deep understanding of the public sector alongside the advanced deep observability pipeline from Gigamon, allows this partnership to accelerate the implementation of Zero Trust architectures and reinforces cyber resilience across government networks. The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline will be available through Vertosoft's government contract vehicles, simplifying procurement and enabling agencies to eliminate blind spots across East-West traffic within cloud, virtual, and containerized environments.

"Vertosoft's partnership with Gigamon brings game-changing visibility and deep observability to public sector organizations," said?Josh Slattery, Vice President of Technology Sales at Vertosoft, "empowering agencies to drive security, compliance, and mission impact as they continue to modernize and scale in hybrid cloud environments. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower agencies to strengthen their Zero Trust strategies and eliminate blind spots across their networks."

"For more than two decades, Gigamon has been a trusted partner to federal, state, and local government agencies, helping them achieve mission success by delivering deep observability and cybersecurity resilience," said Dennis Reilly, Vice President, Public Sector at Gigamon. "Our collaboration with Vertosoft builds on this legacy, aligning our deep observability expertise with Vertosoft's strong public sector relationships and commitment to Zero Trust. Together, we're empowering government organizations to detect threats earlier, strengthen cyber defenses, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline goes beyond traditional logs and metrics by delivering high-fidelity network telemetry, including packets, flows, and application-aware metadata, directly to cloud, security, and observability platforms. This actionable intelligence empowers tools to detect hidden threats, reduce tool sprawl, and reinforce Zero Trust strategies. The new partnership aligns with Vertosoft's commitment to supporting government missions; by equipping agencies with the tools they need to strengthen cyber resilience and drive secure digital transformation.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft , we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts , and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market.

SOURCE: Vertosoft

