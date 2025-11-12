Innovative-e Named a Finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Eight Awards in Seven Years - Innovative-e Solidifies Its Place as a Global Leader in Project and Portfolio Management

MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Innovative-e announced today that it has been named a 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist for Project and Portfolio Management. The company was recognized among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating exceptional innovation, customer impact, and alignment with Microsoft's modern, AI-powered platform for project and work management.

Innovative-e Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist

Innovative-e Wins Eighth Microsoft Award in Seven Consecutive Years for Project and Portfolio Management

"Being honored again by Microsoft is a powerful testament to the outcomes we're delivering for customers and our unwavering alignment with Microsoft's mission," said Mike Taylor, CEO of Innovative-e. "This is our eighth Microsoft award in the last seven consecutive years, and places Innovative-e among the most awarded and consistently recognized Microsoft partners in the Project and Portfolio Management category worldwide."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, and AI solutions over the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees selected from over 4,700 nominations across more than 100 countries. Innovative-e was acknowledged for its leadership in helping enterprise PMOs modernize, scale, and simplify project and work management using Microsoft 365, Planner, Teams, Power Platform, and Copilot, along with their Teams4PM solution.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced in advance of Microsoft Ignite, taking place in San Francisco and online Nov. 17-20. Award winners will be recognized in person at Ignite and digitally across Microsoft's global partner ecosystem.

Learn more about this recognition, including a message from Innovative-e CEO Mike Taylor, at https://www.innovative-e.com/microsoft-partnership.

Innovative-e is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work (Enterprise) and an AI-native consultancy helping organizations modernize project and work management.

This announcement marks Innovative-e's eighth Microsoft Partner of the Year award in seven consecutive years.

Recognitions include:

Winner, Microsoft Partner of the Year - Project & Portfolio Management (2023, 2024)

Finalist, Microsoft Partner of the Year - Project & Portfolio Management (2019, 2021, 2022, 2025)

Winner, MSUS Partner of the Year - Project Management (2020)

Finalist, Microsoft Partner of the Year - Customer Experience (2022)

Through its platform-first, AI-enabled approach, Innovative-e empowers PMOs and project teams to simplify complexity, increase strategic alignment, and achieve more with Microsoft technologies.

SOURCE: Innovative-e

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/innovative-e-named-a-finalist-for-the-2025-microsoft-partner-of-1100484