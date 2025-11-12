INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: ADM Toronto 2025 Concludes with 26% Attendance Growth, Showcasing Canadian Manufacturing Innovation and Advanced Technologies

Three days of groundbreaking exhibitions, expert insights, and strategic connections drive Canada's manufacturing sector forward.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo (ADM) Toronto 2025, Canada's largest comprehensive design and manufacturing event, concluded with exceptional success, delivering a remarkable 26% increase in attendance from the 2023 edition. The three-day event at Toronto Congress Centre united industry professionals, leading exhibitors and manufacturing experts for unprecedented discovery, learning and collaboration that will define the future of manufacturing.

Diverse Exhibition Floor Demonstrates Canadian Manufacturing Excellence

The expansive exhibition floor told the story of Canadian manufacturing's evolution and ambition. From established industry leaders showcasing their latest innovations to emerging startups presenting new technologies, the diversity of solutions on display reflected the sector's dynamic nature. The Reusable Packaging Innovation Showcase, hosted by PAC Global and Environment and Climate Change Canada highlighted the industry's response to sustainability challenges, with biodegradable materials and circular economy principles taking center stage.

Distinguished Keynote Speakers Champion Canada-First Manufacturing Strategy

Influential keynote presentations emphasized the critical importance of Canada-First manufacturing strategies for strengthening the sector within the global economy:

Dennis Darby , President and CEO at Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME ), addressed national manufacturing competitiveness and policy priorities

Mona Eghanian , AVP at Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) , explored automotive innovation and electric vehicle manufacturing opportunities

Michelle Sangster , Managing Director at Eclipse Automation ; discussed advanced automation solutions and manufacturing efficiency

Daniel Tisch Echevarria,President & CEO at Ontario Chamber of Commerce, presented strategies for business growth and economic development

Industry Leadership Reflects on Manufacturing Transformation

"ADM Toronto 2025 reflects the future trajectory of Canadian manufacturing, more connected, innovative and self-reliant," said Kayle Kvinge, Event Director, Informa Markets Manufacturing. "The strategically curated event directly addresses critical industry challenges from navigating complex trade channel and addressing battery safety concerns to building a stronger talent pipeline, ADM Toronto delivers the essential tools and connections needed to transform obstacles into opportunities for growth."

Inaugural Conference Program Delivers Specialize Industry Expertise

The first-ever conference program proved to be a major draw, with both specialized tracks delivering exceptional value to attendees.

The International and Interprovincial Trade Track addressed one of the most pressing challenges facing Canadian manufacturers, including navigating complex trade relationships and expanding market reach. Sessions covered everything from United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) compliance to emerging opportunities in Asian markets, providing practical insights that attendees could immediately apply to their business strategies.

The Battery Workshops & Seminars responded to the critical need for comprehensive safety protocols in the rapidly expanding battery technology sector. Topics covered included portable, stationary and automative battery safety; battery life cycles; breakthroughs of Chinese manufacturers and more.

Comprehensive Manufacturing Ecosystem Under One Roof

ADM Toronto 2025 distinguished itself as more than a traditional trade show, creating a comprehensive ecosystem where six critical manufacturing sectors converged under one roof. The integrated event format enabled attendees to explore the interconnected nature of modern manufacturing, from initial design concepts and prototyping through final production, quality control and delivery logistics.

Save the Date: ADM Montréal 2026

ADM Montréal returns November 11-12, 2026, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Montréal, Québec, Canada. Learn more about the event at: admmontreal.com

