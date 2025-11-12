New CE-marked CT Chest solution delivers one of the broadest thoracic coverages in the market to help detect critical and chronic conditions.

Leading health-tech provider, Harrison.ai today announced the launch of its CE-marked CT Chest solution, a comprehensive AI tool that assists clinicians in detecting 167 radiological features, including those that may be suggestive of life-threatening conditions, tumors, and chronic diseases.

With one of the broadest coverages in chest imaging, the Harrison.ai CT Chest identifies close to 9 critical findings such as pulmonary embolism, acute aortic syndrome, pneumothorax, and acute rib fractures. The algorithm priotitises cases on the worklist, intelligently identifies the slices with the findings, localises them with overlays, and provides an interpretation with confidence scores to help clinicians get to the time-sensitive cases faster and interpret with confidence.

The solution acts as a safety net, designed to reduce the risk of missed or underdiagnosed conditions, particularly in emergency and inpatient settings where chronic diseases are often overlooked.

Harrison.ai CT Chest also helps with cancer screening. With up to 70% of lung cancers still diagnosed at later stages1, the solution supports earlier identification of suspected tumors and lesions across lung tissue, soft tissue, mediastinum, lymph nodes, and upper abdomen. Harrison's Chest CT solution supports radiologists by detecting, staging, and monitoring of features suggestive of lung, gastric, and pancreatic cancers. Harrison.ai CT Chest also helps streamline lung screen workflows through reporting features, designed to save radiologist's time.

By consolidating functionality typically delivered by multiple point solutions into a single solution, Harrison.ai CT Chest delivers a complete clinical picture.

"After the successful market penetration of our chest X-ray AI solution, expanding into CT chest was a natural next step," said Dr. Aengus Tran, co-founder and CEO of Harrison.ai. "We've seen firsthand how a comprehensive AI solution for a single modality can transform radiology workflows. With CT Chest, we've taken the same comprehensive approach to empower clinicians with deeper insights and faster, more confident decision-making."

Harrison.ai CT Chest empowers both public and private healthcare providers to do more with one solution. It is designed to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and quality of care for every patient.

About Harrison.ai

Harrison.ai is a global healthcare technology company that enhances clinician capacity and patient care through AI automation. Clinician-led and patient-first, our suite of solutions supports earlier, more accurate diagnoses and seamlessly integrates into clinical workflows.

Harrison.ai solutions are available in 40+ countries and to half of all Australian radiologists. They are clinically deployed at 1,000+ customer sites globally, including 40+ NHS Trusts and all public emergency departments in Hong Kong. Harrison.ai has impacted close to 10 million patients' lives to date.

For more information, visit Harrison.ai

This product is intended for healthcare professionals only. Some features are not available in all regions, please check regulatory status with a Harrison.ai employee. Harrison.ai CT Chest is the marketing name for HAI-RadX Suite CT Chest.

Data for the headline available on file. 1. Radiologist Sensitivity for Lung Nodule Detection: A Meta-Analysis Brown et al. Lung Cancer, 2018, DOI:10.1016/j.lungcan.2018.03.004

