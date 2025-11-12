PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Continues Advancing Construction of Its Gold and Silver Processing Plant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that construction of PPX Mining's processing plant continues to advance steadily, with major milestones achieved across all operational areas. Civil works for the leaching zone are complete and tank installation is underway, while crushing and milling components are nearing full assembly with equipment largely on site. Fabrication of reagent tanks and flotation equipment has been finalized, with installation progressing on schedule. Desorption units, geotube tailings infrastructure, and key laboratory facilities are currently under construction, supported by the arrival of geotextile materials and laboratory instruments. Complementing these efforts, the Company has commenced the construction of auxiliary works, including a 200-square-meter analytical/metallurgical laboratory and the first 370-meters of reinforced concrete security perimeter wall, both expected to be completed by year-end.

Leaching Area

The civil works for the leaching area have been completed, and the installation of tanks, managed by JPC Ingenieros, has begun. All metal-mechanical materials are 100% purchased and delivered to site. Welding and assembly of the first four tanks are being finalized, while the bases for the remaining four tanks are underway, with completion expected by mid-December.

Images 1: Leaching tanks installation and assembly progress

Images 2: Leaching tanks installation and assembly progress

Images 3: Leaching tanks installation and assembly progress

Crushing Area

All equipment has been fabricated, and the majority is already on site, except for the fine ore hopper, which is currently being transported from Lima to the project site. The containment wall for the coarse ore hopper has been redesigned and will now be built in reinforced concrete.

Image 4: Fine ore hopper ready for shipment from Lima

Milling Area

Both mills have been installed and aligned, including their drive systems. Installation of the pump boxes for mill discharge and the associated pumps is in progress. The level control system for the pump feed boxes has been ordered and is pending delivery. The cyclone tower and both cyclone assemblies are now in place. Measurements of the mill liners have been taken for local fabrication of spare parts in Peru.

Image 5: Mills with installed pump boxes

Reagent Preparation Area

All civil works have been completed, and all reagent supply pumps are on site. The largest reagent preparation tanks have been fabricated and are being transported to the project.

Image 6: Completed fabrication of main reagent tanks for cyanide and flocculant preparation

Flotation Area

All equipment has been delivered to site, and civil works for the flotation cells are in progress. The concentrate thickener installation is approximately 50% complete, and the filter press foundations have been completed, with installation now underway.

Image 7: Flotation area and thickener installation progress

Desorption Area

All desorption equipment has been fabricated in Lima and will be transported to site once the ongoing civil works are completed.

Images 8: Completed Electrowinning Cells,

Image 9: Gas Extractors Production Completed

Image 10: Metallic Bases for Desorption Plant

Geotube Tailings Storage Area

The earthworks are finished, and the installation of the drainage system is about to begin. The first shipment of geotextiles and geomembranes, purchased from China, has arrived in Peru and is being transported to the project site.

Image 11: Transport of Geotextiles from Callao Port to Site

Metallurgical Laboratory

Major laboratory equipment has been purchased and is awaiting completion of the civil works, which began last week. The laboratory structure will be built with drywall and concrete, and is currently in the foundation and slab preparation stage. The facility will cover 200 m² and will analyze both plant and mine samples.

Image 12: Construction of concrete slab and sanitary installations for laboratory

Security Perimeter Wall

The first 370 meters of prefabricated concrete wall have been installed, representing 20% completion of the total perimeter. The wall is expected to be fully completed by year-end.

Images 13: Perimeter Wall Construction Progress

Images 14: Perimeter Wall Construction Progress

John Thomas, CEO of PPX Mining Corp. commented: "The ongoing progress we are achieving at the Igor Plant reflects the dedication of our entire team and our commitment to transforming PPX into a fully integrated gold producer. Construction is advancing across all key areas, from leaching and milling to auxiliary facilities, ensuring that every component meets the highest technical and environmental standards. This is an important phase for PPX as we build the foundation for future gold and silver production growth and create lasting value for our shareholders, employees, and local communities."

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, SSE: PPX, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian exploration and development company with assets in northern Peru. The Company's 100% owned Igor gold and silver project is located in the prolific northern Peruvian gold belt in the department of La Libertad. PPX is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to further develop and explore Project Igor. The Callanquitas structure is open along strike and at depth. Parallel structures have not yet been explored. The new discoveries in Portachuelos in 2018, as well as the exploration targets in Domo and Tesoros, show that the Igor Project is becoming a district-scale project with multiple deposits and mineralized zones. Evaluating mineral development alternatives in parallel with exploration drilling will provide dual catalysts for growth and increased shareholder value.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by John Thomas, P. Eng., who is the CEO of the Company and a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

