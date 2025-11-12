Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Protein sales are gaining momentum as customers complete evaluations and transition to purchase orders," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "With recent production runs committed to multiple customers, we are reaffirming our calendar 2025 revenue target of $1-3 million. We expect this growing demand to drive continued revenue acceleration and margin expansion into 2026."

Operational highlights for the second quarter ended September 30, 20251:

During the quarter, Burcon:

Achieved first commercial production and sales of Puratein® C canola protein;

Achieved first commercial production of FavaPro fava protein;

Advanced its robust customer pipeline of 200+ projects under evaluation; and

Showcased entire protein portfolio at 2025 IFT FIRST Annual Event & Expo

Subsequent to the quarter-end, Burcon:

Received in excess of $500,000 in commercial sales orders for its next generation proteins;

Achieved first commercial sale of FavaPro fava protein;

Announced a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures for $4 million; and

Executed short-term loan agreement with entity related to a director of Burcon

Management Commentary

Fiscal 2026 second quarter was marked by strong operational execution and growing commercial traction for Burcon's portfolio of plant-based proteins. The team at Galesburg successfully commercialized Burcon's technology through the production of canola and fava protein. With a diversified portfolio of high-performance, functional protein ingredients, Burcon is well-positioned to meet increasing customer demand across the food, beverage, and lifestyle nutrition sectors.

With over 200 active customer projects, many of which have recently completed or are in their final stages of evaluation, Burcon expects demand to scale rapidly and transition into recurring commercial sales. Recent production runs have been largely allocated to entrepreneurial and innovative food and beverage companies. The Company is focused on delivering consistent, high-quality protein products and converting its expanding customer pipeline into ongoing revenue growth.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Burcon received commercial sales orders in excess of $500,000, reflecting strong and growing sales momentum. The orders include Burcon's pea, canola and fava proteins, to be utilized across a diverse range of food and beverage applications, highlighting broad customer adoption and multi-protein demand. These orders further validate the market demand for Burcon's next generation plant proteins and signal continued progress toward recurring revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Looking ahead, Burcon remains focused on executing its commercialization strategy, strengthening customer partnerships, and scaling production to meet growing global demand. With strong market validation, a diversified portfolio of differentiated proteins, and a clear path to recurring revenue growth, Burcon is on track to achieve its calendar 2026 revenue target of $10+ million and move toward positive cash flow.

Financial Results

In the three and six months ended September 30, 2025, Burcon generated revenue of $357,000 and $699,000, respectively, which represents a 783% and 152% increase in revenues from the prior year comparable periods. The increase in revenue is a result of protein sales and the provision of contract manufacturing services at the Galesburg production facility.

In the six months ended September 30, 2025, the launched commercial production of FavaProTM fava protein and Puratein® C canola protein and scaled production of its Peazazz® C pea protein. The Company reported net cash used in operating activities of $4.6 million as compared to $3.0 million in the same period in the prior year. The Company reported a net loss of $7.1 million or $0.56 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $4.2 million or $0.59 per basic and diluted share in the same period last year. The increases in net cash used in operating activities and net loss were driven by the $3.5 million increase in cost of sales, which encompasses startup and commissioning costs and ongoing production costs of the Galesburg facility. This increase was partially offset by a 61% decrease in research and development expenditures and a 27% decrease in general and administrative expenditures from the comparable period as the Company focused its efforts on commercialization and production at the Galesburg facility.

As at September 30, 2025, Burcon had $1.8 million of cash and had a negative working capital of $8.2 million. The working capital deficiency is due to the current nature of the senior secured loan, whereby the lender is a related party and Burcon's largest shareholder. Subsequent to September 30, 2025, the Company obtained a $0.7 million short-term loan, launched its offering of convertible debentures for proceeds of up to $4.0 million, and extended the maturity of second tranche of the senior secured loan, which collectively strengthen the Company's balance sheet and position the Company to capture the growing market demand.

For full details on the Company's financial results, refer to the financial statements for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025 and management's discussion and analysis for such period filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call Details

Burcon will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00pm ET.

A link to the webcast of the conference call is available on Burcon's website under "Presentations" or directly here. The webcast will also be archived for future playback.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial in using the details below:

Date: Wednesday November 12, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in (North America): 1-800-717-1738

Dial-in (toll/international): 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 57223

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2025 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

As at September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025







(In Canadian dollars)









September 30,



March 31,



2025



2025









Assets







Current assets







Cash

1,753,942



7,275,972

Amounts receivable and other receivables

385,759



131,974

Inventory

469,065



201,145

Prepaid expenses and deposits

171,452



191,390



2,780,218



7,800,481









Long-term deposit

858,956



853,943

Property and equipment

1,638,179



961,418

Right-of-use assets

13,271,322



14,834,751

Deferred development costs

4,741,896



4,952,647

Goodwill

1,254,930



1,254,930

Total assets

24,545,501



30,658,170









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,218,933



1,271,743

Current portion of lease liabilities

1,521,678



890,566

Current portion of secured loan

8,243,489



2,085,567

Deferred revenue and government assistance

-



46,870



10,984,100



4,294,746









Secured loan

-



5,792,049

Lease liabilities

13,432,281



13,627,713

Total liabilities

24,416,381



23,714,508









Shareholders' Equity







Capital stock

131,581,539



131,581,539

Contributed surplus

19,710,224



19,216,437

Options

5,503,800



5,748,320

Warrants

710,613



670,019

Restricted share units

41,106



37,553

Foreign currency translation reserve

(29,863 )

1,080

Deficit

(157,388,299 )

(150,311,286 ) Total shareholders' equity

129,120



6,943,662

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

24,545,501



30,658,170



Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)





For the three and six months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024









(In Canadian dollars)

















Three months ended



Six months ended



September 30,



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

















Revenue

357,194



40,458



699,387



277,075

















Cost of Sales

2,105,060



159,952



3,881,744



372,246

Research and development

379,706



1,150,201



714,499



1,833,868

General and administrative

775,062



934,480



1,481,187



2,038,188

















Loss from operations

(2,902,634 )

(2,204,175 )

(5,378,043 )

(3,967,227 )















Interest and other income

35,624



14,486



94,539



43,903

Interest and other expense

(822,552 )

(150,928 )

(1,607,190 )

(305,995 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain

96,428



(14,370 )

(186,319 )

5,061

















Net loss

(3,593,134 )

(2,354,987 )

(7,077,013 )

(4,224,258 )















Other comprehensive gain















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(33,919 )

-



(30,943 )

-

















Total comprehensive loss

(3,627,053 )

(2,354,987 )

(7,107,956 )

(4,224,258 )















Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.28 )

(0.33 )

(0.56 )

(0.59 )

