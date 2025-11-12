Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") wishes to announce a non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "FT PP") to raise up to $1,000,000 at a price of $0.13 per unit (each, a "FT Unit") and a non-flow-through private placement (the "Non-FT PP") to raise up to $1,500,000 at a price of $0.10 per unit (each a "Non-FT Unit"). Each FT Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share (each, a "FT Share") and one transferrable share purchase warrant to purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of two years. Each Non-FT Unit will be comprised of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of five years. Proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used on the Company's existing properties in Canada. Net proceeds from the Non-FT PP will be used towards the Company's general working capital. All securities issued in connection with the FT PP and the Non-FT PP will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the private placements. Finder's fees may be paid to eligible finders in connection with the private placements.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4360/274212_00525494d4996ada_002full.jpg

Any questions regarding this placement please contact President James Nelson directly at 1-604-646-6903 or info@adelaydeexp.com.

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Adelayde Exploration Inc.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties such as the proposed use of proceeds from the private placements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Adelayde. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Adelayde disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States. None of the securities sold in connection with the private placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274212

SOURCE: Adelayde Exploration Inc.