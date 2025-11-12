Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of CAD $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit purchased will include one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of one (1) year at a price of CAD $0.10 per common share.

Restart Life has been working diligently on various aspects of progressing its focus on brain health and overall wellness, aligning its initiatives to advance innovative approaches in these growing fields. The proceeds from this financing will enable the Company to move into its next phase of growth, supporting continued development and expansion of its wellness initiatives.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering towards health food trials, potential acquisitions, and general working capital. Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

SOURCE: Restart Life Sciences Corp.