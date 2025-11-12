Essity acquires Edgewell's feminine care business in North America including the brands Carefree, Stayfree and Playtex

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has entered into an agreement to acquire Edgewell Personal Care's feminine care business, including the brands Carefree, Stayfree and o.b. in North America and Playtex globally. The purchase price for the assets amounts to USD 340m (approximately SEK 3.2bn) on a cash and debt-free basis. The acquisition supports Essity's strategy to focus on high margin categories and to grow market positions in the US, the world's largest hygiene market.

Essity will acquire Edgewell's feminine care business, which offers liners, pads, and tampons, through an asset deal. The acquisition includes the well-known brands Carefree, Stayfree, and o.b. in the USA, Canada, and the Caribbean, global feminine care rights for the Playtex brand, as well as a production facility in Dover, Delaware.

"I'm looking forward to further grow these well-known brands, using our established recipe for success within Feminine Care. With this acquisition we are building a stronger personal care business in North America, in line with our strategy to focus on high yielding categories in attractive geographies." says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO of Essity.

The total purchase price of USD 340m on a cash and debt free basis, represents an EBITDA multiple per June 30, 2025, of approximately 12.1x on a pro-forma IFRS basis, and 8.3x including estimated run-rate synergies on a pro-forma basis. For the 12 months ending on June 30, 2025, the business reported net sales of USD 261m (approximately SEK 2.5bn) with a segment operating profit of USD 17m (approximately SEK 160m). The business has approximately 500 employees, whereof approximately 450 are based at the production facility in Dover, Delaware.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Essity is a fast-growing player in the feminine care category, with several strong regional brands such as Libresse, Bodyform, Nana, Saba, Libra and Nosotras offering a broad product portfolio of pads, liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, leakproof apparel and menstrual cups.

Conference call and audio webcast for media, investors and analysts

An audio webcast with presentation slides will be held November 13, at 09:00 CET with Essity's President and CEO, Ulrika Kolsrud and CFO and Executive Vice President, Fredrik Rystedt.

Link to live audio webcast which also can be viewed afterwards:

https://essity.videosync.fi/2025-11-00

You can also participate by phone with the possibility to ask questions:

UK +44 (0) 330?551 02 00

USA: +1?786?697 35 01

SWE +46 (0) 8?505?204 24

Indicate "Essity"

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 22:05 CET on November 12, 2025.

Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 709 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-acquires-edgewell-s-feminine-care-business-in-north-america-including-the-brands-carefree--st,c4266331

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4266331/3780964.pdf Essity acquires Edgewell's feminine care business in North America including the brands Carefree, Stayfree and Playtex https://news.cision.com/essity/i/image-press-release,c3487008 Image Press release

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-acquires-edgewells-feminine-care-business-in-north-america-including-the-brands-carefree-stayfree-and-playtex-302613668.html