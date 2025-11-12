Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (TSXV: NVT) ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), consisting of up to 7,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$375,000 with an over-allotment allocation of up to 15% of the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share.

Additionally, the Company will undertake a non-brokered private placement 'flow-through' offering (the "FT Offering"), consisting of up to 5,769,230 units (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.065 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$375,000 with an over-allotment allocation of up to 15% of the total FT Offering.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share to be issued on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (non flow-through) common share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, while net proceeds from the FT Offering are intended to be used for qualifying exploration activities in Ontario, Canada.

Warrant Terms

Each Warrant shall have a term of 36-months, subject to acceleration;

During the first 18-months after closing of the Offering and FT Offering, or any tranche thereof, the exercise price of one full Warrant shall be C$0.065 and thereafter C$0.11 per common share;

Pursuant to the terms of the Warrants, if over a period of 10 consecutive trading days (a "Trading Target") between the date that is four months and one day following the Closing Date and the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSX-Venture Exchange or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs, exceeds or is equal to $0.10 (the "Acceleration Trading Price"), the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants, provided that: (i) the Company disseminates a press release providing notice of its intention to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants; and (ii) the accelerated expiry date of the Warrants falls on or after the 30th trading day after the date of dissemination of such press release, unless exercised by holders prior to such date.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, all securities issued under the offerings will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company may pay finder's fees and/or commissions in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company that holds 100% interests in two exploration stage critical mineral (zinc) projects, namely the Sturgeon Lake VMS and the Mattagami River Zinc properties, both located in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, the Company holds a 16.4% interest in the Tammela Gold in Southwest Finland.

On November 5, 2025, the Company announced that it entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the Barker Bay Gold Property, located in Ontario, Canada.

Additional information can be found on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and its website at www.nortecminerals.com.

