Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Development Platform, today announced the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on November 6, 2025 at 10:00am EST. The Company is pleased to report that at the Meeting, the shareholders resolved that the number of directors to be elected would be five, resolved to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, resolved to approve and adopt Tenet's Omnibus Incentive Plan and elected Johnson Joseph, Liang Qiu, Yves C. Renaud, Jean Leblond and Dr. George Krucik to the Board of Directors.

In the interest of transparency and accessibility, a recording of the Meeting was made available on the Company's website following the Meeting, at the link below:

https://www.tenetfintech.com/hubfs/21247911/2025%20Tenet%20AGSM%20Audio%20Recording.m4a

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global platform where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

