Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NORTH BILLERICA, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Tecogen Inc. (NYSE American:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $7.18 million and net loss of $2.13 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to revenues of $5.63 million, and a net loss of $0.93 million in 2024. Our cash and cash equivalents balance was $15.25 million at September 30, 2025.

Abinand Rangesh, CEO of Tecogen, commented that "since our last earnings call we have made tremendous progress. First, the potential data center customer we have an LOI from is now considering us for three sites and for a much larger portion of the AI load. This may result in significantly more chiller sales than the original LOI.

We have also now attracted the interest of bigger, more established data center developers. Many have multiple data centers in construction. The feedback from some of the larger developers is not only validating everything we've said to date, but that the power allocated to cooling is larger than we originally anticipated. We have also become aware of other benefits of our solution as a result of our discussions with larger developers. The Vertiv relationship has also taken a positive turn and is building momentum.

Last, we were able to present our solution to both of the big AI chip manufacturers and have received positive feedback.

We have also increased our R&D spend to push our technical edge in natural gas cooling and increase service intervals on our engines. This will be critical in data center applications where we might have a hundred engines in one location but will also be instrumental in increasing service margins fleet wide. To test our product improvements on a larger scale and to improve service margins, especially in NYC, we invested $700k in new engines this quarter. Although this impacts service margin substantially in the short term, it will more than pay for itself in longer term benefits.

During the call I will shed more light on next steps to convert our LOI with a data center developer to a PO, next steps with some of the larger developers, and recent developments in the Vertiv relationship."

Key Takeaways

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $2.13 million compared to a net loss of $0.93 million for the same period of 2024, an increase of $1.20 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Services segment and an increase in operating expenses. EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was a loss of $0.07/share and $0.04/share, respectively. The weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were 28,817,040 shares and 24,850,261 shares, respectively, reflecting shares issued in the July 2025 follow on offering.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $4.25 million compared to a net loss of $3.57 million for the same period of 2024, an increase of $0.68 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Services segment and an increase in operating expenses. EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was a loss of $0.16/share and $0.14/share, respectively. The weighted average shares outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were 26,354,875 shares and 24,850,261 shares, respectively, reflecting shares issued in the July 2025 follow on offering.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $2.10 million compared to a loss from operations of $0.87 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $1.23 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Services segment and an increase in operating expenses.

Loss from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $4.11 million compared to a loss from operations of $3.40 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $0.71 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Services segment and an increase in operating expenses.

Revenues

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $7.18 million compared to $5.63 million for the same period in 2024, a 27.6% increase. Products revenues in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $2.98 million compared to $1.39 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 114.5%. The increase in revenue during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 is due to increased sales of chillers, cogeneration products, and engineered accessories, which included deliveries of our hybrid-drive air-cooled chiller. Services revenues in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $3.94 million, compared to $3.85 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 2.4% due to increased revenues from existing service contracts. Energy Production revenues in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $0.26 million compared to $0.39 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of 34.2%. The decrease in Energy Production revenue is due to contract expirations at certain energy production sites in late 2024 and the temporary shutdown of a few energy production sites for repairs.

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $21.76 million compared to $16.54 million for the same period in 2024, a 31.5% increase. Products revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $8.67 million compared to $3.00 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 188.9%. The increase in revenue during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is due to increased sales of chillers, cogeneration products, and engineered accessories, which included the initial deliveries of our hybrid-drive air-cooled chiller. Services revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $12.15 million, compared to $11.99 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 1.4% due to increased revenues from existing contracts, offset by decreased revenues from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts. Energy Production revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $0.93 million compared to $1.55 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of 40.1%. The decrease in Energy Production revenues is due to contract expirations at certain energy production sites in late 2024 and the temporary shutdown of a few energy production sites for repairs.



Gross Profit

Gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $2.18 million compared to $2.48 million in the same period in 2024. Gross margin decreased to 30.4% in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 44.1% for the same period in 2024. The decrease in gross margin was due to higher material and labor costs in our Services segment in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $7.87 million compared to $7.14 million in the same period in 2024. Gross margin decreased to 36.2% in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 43.1% for the same period in 2024. The decrease in gross margin was due to higher material and labor costs in our Services segment in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased $0.93 million, or 27.7%, to $4.28 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $3.35 million in the same period in 2024, due to increased payroll, benefits, recruitment costs, and sales commissions.

Operating expenses increased $1.44 million, or 13.7%, to $11.97 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $10.53 million in the same period in 2024, due to increased payroll, benefits, recruitment costs and sales commissions.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.77 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to negative $0.75 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, adjusted EBITDA was a negative $3.31 million compared to negative $2.94 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and asset impairment. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the Company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

Conference Call Scheduled for November 13, 2025, at 9:30 am ET

Tecogen will host a conference call on November 13, 2025 to discuss the third quarter results beginning at 9:30 am eastern time. To listen to the call please dial (877) 407-7186 within the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Third Quarter conference call. Please begin dialing 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. The earnings press release will be available on the Company website at www.Tecogen.com in the "News and Events" section under "About Us." The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To view the associated slides, register for and listen to the webcast, go to https://ir.tecogen.com/ir-calendar. Following the call, the recording will be archived for 14 days.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 660-6853 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations and use Conference Call ID#: 13752231.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint. In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel in key markets in North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under the securities laws.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current reports on Form 8-K, under "Risk Factors," and elsewhere therein, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, the impact of tariffs, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh

P: 781-466-6487

E: Abinand.Rangesh@tecogen.com

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,253,975 $ 5,405,233 Accounts receivable, net 6,220,441 6,026,545 Unbilled revenue 126,738 398,898 Inventories, net 9,558,084 9,634,005 Prepaid and other current assets 918,835 680,565 Total current assets 32,078,073 22,145,246 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 1,788,248 1,738,036 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 1,610,839 1,730,358 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 1,305,353 452,390 Intangible assets, net 2,236,151 2,513,189 Goodwill 2,346,566 2,346,566 Other assets 99,058 166,474 TOTAL ASSETS $ 41,464,288 $ 31,092,259 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Related party notes, current portion $ - $ 1,548,872 Accounts payable 3,417,293 4,142,678 Accrued expenses 2,987,784 2,890,886 Deferred revenue, current portion 3,693,732 6,701,131 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 534,397 430,382 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 252,406 85,646 Acquisition liabilities, current portion 861,479 902,552 Unfavorable contract liability, current portion 73,368 113,449 Total current liabilities 11,820,459 16,815,596 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,189,074 1,165,951 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,126,695 1,341,789 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 934,109 325,235 Acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 816,951 1,008,760 Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion 259,619 309,390 Total liabilities 16,146,907 20,966,721 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,818,979 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 24,950,261 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 29,819 24,950 Additional paid-in capital 78,090,221 57,845,289 Unearned compensation (762,292 ) - Accumulated deficit (51,894,868 ) (47,639,894 ) Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity 25,462,880 10,230,345 Non-controlling interest (145,499 ) (104,807 ) Total stockholders' equity 25,317,381 10,125,538 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 41,464,288 $ 31,092,259

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Revenues Products $ 2,983,795 $ 1,391,016 Services 3,943,510 3,850,551 Energy production 255,816 388,563 Total revenues 7,183,121 5,630,130 Cost of sales Products 1,885,377 797,209 Services 2,946,438 2,139,042 Energy production 167,740 212,965 Total cost of sales 4,999,555 3,149,216 Gross profit 2,183,566 2,480,914 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,411,762 2,681,558 Selling 572,869 442,812 Research and development 297,926 233,809 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets 1,713 (4,042 ) Total operating expenses 4,284,270 3,354,137 Loss from operations (2,100,704 ) (873,223 ) Other income (expense) Other income (expense), net 81,925 (18,453 ) Interest expense (41,113 ) (23,003 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (56,246 ) 18,749 Total other income (expense), net (15,434 ) (22,707 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (2,116,138 ) (895,930 ) Provision for state income taxes 2,928 - Consolidated net loss (2,119,066 ) (895,930 ) (Income) loss attributable to the non-controlling interest (11,881 ) (34,478 ) Loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (2,130,947 ) $ (930,408 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 28,817,040 24,850,261 Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 28,817,040 24,850,261

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (2,130,947 ) $ (930,408 ) Interest expense, net (51,479 ) 23,003 Income taxes 2,928 - Depreciation & amortization, net 230,149 138,246 EBITDA (1,949,349 ) (769,159 ) Stock based compensation 126,419 41,908 Unrealized loss (gain) on investment securities 56,246 (18,749 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,766,684 ) $ (746,000 )

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Revenues Products $ 8,672,927 $ 3,002,087 Services 12,153,700 11,991,378 Energy production 929,085 1,550,549 Total revenues 21,755,712 16,544,014 Cost of sales Products 5,605,282 2,018,734 Services 7,675,073 6,423,114 Energy production 608,258 966,440 Total cost of sales 13,888,613 9,408,288 Gross profit 7,867,099 7,135,726 Operating expenses: General and administrative 9,431,073 8,428,119 Selling 1,682,085 1,377,758 Research and development 859,318 734,994 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets 1,433 (8,070 ) Total operating expenses 11,973,909 10,532,801 Loss from operations (4,106,810 ) (3,397,075 ) Other income (expense) Other income (expense), net 61,302 (15,305 ) Interest expense (111,592 ) (59,542 ) Unrealized loss on investment securities (74,995 ) - Total other income (expense), net (125,285 ) (74,847 ) Loss before provision for state income taxes (4,232,095 ) (3,471,922 ) Provision for state income taxes 20,615 22,100 Consolidated net loss (4,252,710 ) (3,494,022 ) (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (2,264 ) (80,149 ) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (4,254,974 ) $ (3,574,171 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 26,354,875 24,850,261 Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 26,354,875 24,850,261

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (4,254,974 ) $ (3,574,171 ) Interest expense, net 19,000 59,542 Income taxes 20,615 22,100 Depreciation & amortization, net 621,530 419,744 EBITDA (3,593,829 ) (3,072,785 ) Stock based compensation 209,858 131,906 Unrealized loss on marketable securities 74,995 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,308,976 ) $ (2,940,879 )

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Consolidated net loss $ (4,252,710 ) $ (3,494,022 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 621,530 419,744 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (50,883 ) 29,817 Stock-based compensation 209,858 131,906 Unrealized loss on investment securities 74,995 - (Gain) loss on disposition of assets 1,433 (8,070 ) Non-cash interest expense 43,476 25,966 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable (143,013 ) 1,303,300 Inventory 75,921 658,194 Unbilled revenue 272,160 119,000 Prepaid assets and other current assets (238,270 ) (42,578 ) Other assets 330,804 704,565 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (725,386 ) 323,980 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 96,898 133,599 Deferred revenue (2,984,276 ) 581,485 Other liabilities (668,956 ) (1,003,881 ) Net cash used in operating activities (7,336,419 ) (116,995 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (353,296 ) (838,932 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 1,280 40,255 Distributions to non-controlling interest (42,956 ) (96,975 ) Net cash used in investing activities (394,972 ) (895,652 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from follow on offering, net of transaction costs 18,105,100 - Proceeds from related party notes payable - 1,000,000 Related-party note repayment (1,076,956 ) - Finance lease principal payments (106,414 ) (56,385 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 658,403 - Net cash provided by financing activities 17,580,133 943,615 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,848,742 (69,032 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 5,405,233 1,351,270 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 15,253,975 $ 1,282,238 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 145,072 $ 22,909 Cash paid for taxes $ 20,615 $ 22,100 Non-cash investing activities Right-of-use assets acquired under operating leases $ 193,480 $ 1,547,800 Right-of-use assets acquired under finance leases $ 1,013,564 $ 275,501 Aegis Contract and Related Asset Acquisition: Contingent consideration $ - $ 272,901 Non-cash financing activities Related party note conversion to common stock $ 514,148 $ -

SOURCE: Tecogen, Inc.

