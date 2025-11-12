Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114T5 | ISIN: US87876P2011 | Ticker-Symbol: 2T1
Tradegate
12.11.25 | 16:51
6,100 Euro
-8,27 % -0,550
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECOGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3506,45022:00
ACCESS Newswire
12.11.2025 23:02 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NORTH BILLERICA, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Tecogen Inc. (NYSE American:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $7.18 million and net loss of $2.13 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to revenues of $5.63 million, and a net loss of $0.93 million in 2024. Our cash and cash equivalents balance was $15.25 million at September 30, 2025.

Abinand Rangesh, CEO of Tecogen, commented that "since our last earnings call we have made tremendous progress. First, the potential data center customer we have an LOI from is now considering us for three sites and for a much larger portion of the AI load. This may result in significantly more chiller sales than the original LOI.

We have also now attracted the interest of bigger, more established data center developers. Many have multiple data centers in construction. The feedback from some of the larger developers is not only validating everything we've said to date, but that the power allocated to cooling is larger than we originally anticipated. We have also become aware of other benefits of our solution as a result of our discussions with larger developers. The Vertiv relationship has also taken a positive turn and is building momentum.

Last, we were able to present our solution to both of the big AI chip manufacturers and have received positive feedback.

We have also increased our R&D spend to push our technical edge in natural gas cooling and increase service intervals on our engines. This will be critical in data center applications where we might have a hundred engines in one location but will also be instrumental in increasing service margins fleet wide. To test our product improvements on a larger scale and to improve service margins, especially in NYC, we invested $700k in new engines this quarter. Although this impacts service margin substantially in the short term, it will more than pay for itself in longer term benefits.

During the call I will shed more light on next steps to convert our LOI with a data center developer to a PO, next steps with some of the larger developers, and recent developments in the Vertiv relationship."

Key Takeaways

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

  • Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $2.13 million compared to a net loss of $0.93 million for the same period of 2024, an increase of $1.20 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Services segment and an increase in operating expenses. EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was a loss of $0.07/share and $0.04/share, respectively. The weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were 28,817,040 shares and 24,850,261 shares, respectively, reflecting shares issued in the July 2025 follow on offering.

  • Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $4.25 million compared to a net loss of $3.57 million for the same period of 2024, an increase of $0.68 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Services segment and an increase in operating expenses. EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was a loss of $0.16/share and $0.14/share, respectively. The weighted average shares outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were 26,354,875 shares and 24,850,261 shares, respectively, reflecting shares issued in the July 2025 follow on offering.

Loss from Operations

  • Loss from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $2.10 million compared to a loss from operations of $0.87 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $1.23 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Services segment and an increase in operating expenses.

  • Loss from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $4.11 million compared to a loss from operations of $3.40 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $0.71 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Services segment and an increase in operating expenses.

Revenues

  • Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $7.18 million compared to $5.63 million for the same period in 2024, a 27.6% increase.

    • Products revenues in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $2.98 million compared to $1.39 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 114.5%. The increase in revenue during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 is due to increased sales of chillers, cogeneration products, and engineered accessories, which included deliveries of our hybrid-drive air-cooled chiller.

    • Services revenues in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $3.94 million, compared to $3.85 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 2.4% due to increased revenues from existing service contracts.

    • Energy Production revenues in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $0.26 million compared to $0.39 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of 34.2%. The decrease in Energy Production revenue is due to contract expirations at certain energy production sites in late 2024 and the temporary shutdown of a few energy production sites for repairs.

  • Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $21.76 million compared to $16.54 million for the same period in 2024, a 31.5% increase.

    • Products revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $8.67 million compared to $3.00 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 188.9%. The increase in revenue during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is due to increased sales of chillers, cogeneration products, and engineered accessories, which included the initial deliveries of our hybrid-drive air-cooled chiller.

    • Services revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $12.15 million, compared to $11.99 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 1.4% due to increased revenues from existing contracts, offset by decreased revenues from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts.

    • Energy Production revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $0.93 million compared to $1.55 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of 40.1%. The decrease in Energy Production revenues is due to contract expirations at certain energy production sites in late 2024 and the temporary shutdown of a few energy production sites for repairs.

Gross Profit

  • Gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $2.18 million compared to $2.48 million in the same period in 2024. Gross margin decreased to 30.4% in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 44.1% for the same period in 2024. The decrease in gross margin was due to higher material and labor costs in our Services segment in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

  • Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $7.87 million compared to $7.14 million in the same period in 2024. Gross margin decreased to 36.2% in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 43.1% for the same period in 2024. The decrease in gross margin was due to higher material and labor costs in our Services segment in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses increased $0.93 million, or 27.7%, to $4.28 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $3.35 million in the same period in 2024, due to increased payroll, benefits, recruitment costs, and sales commissions.

  • Operating expenses increased $1.44 million, or 13.7%, to $11.97 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $10.53 million in the same period in 2024, due to increased payroll, benefits, recruitment costs and sales commissions.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.77 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to negative $0.75 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, adjusted EBITDA was a negative $3.31 million compared to negative $2.94 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and asset impairment. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the Company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

Conference Call Scheduled for November 13, 2025, at 9:30 am ET

Tecogen will host a conference call on November 13, 2025 to discuss the third quarter results beginning at 9:30 am eastern time. To listen to the call please dial (877) 407-7186 within the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Third Quarter conference call. Please begin dialing 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. The earnings press release will be available on the Company website at www.Tecogen.com in the "News and Events" section under "About Us." The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To view the associated slides, register for and listen to the webcast, go to https://ir.tecogen.com/ir-calendar. Following the call, the recording will be archived for 14 days.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 660-6853 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations and use Conference Call ID#: 13752231.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint. In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel in key markets in North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under the securities laws.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current reports on Form 8-K, under "Risk Factors," and elsewhere therein, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, the impact of tariffs, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh
P: 781-466-6487
E: Abinand.Rangesh@tecogen.com

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,253,975

$

5,405,233

Accounts receivable, net

6,220,441

6,026,545

Unbilled revenue

126,738

398,898

Inventories, net

9,558,084

9,634,005

Prepaid and other current assets

918,835

680,565

Total current assets

32,078,073

22,145,246

Long-term assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,788,248

1,738,036

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

1,610,839

1,730,358

Right-of-use assets - finance leases

1,305,353

452,390

Intangible assets, net

2,236,151

2,513,189

Goodwill

2,346,566

2,346,566

Other assets

99,058

166,474

TOTAL ASSETS

$

41,464,288

$

31,092,259

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Related party notes, current portion

$

-

$

1,548,872

Accounts payable

3,417,293

4,142,678

Accrued expenses

2,987,784

2,890,886

Deferred revenue, current portion

3,693,732

6,701,131

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

534,397

430,382

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

252,406

85,646

Acquisition liabilities, current portion

861,479

902,552

Unfavorable contract liability, current portion

73,368

113,449

Total current liabilities

11,820,459

16,815,596

Long-term liabilities:

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

1,189,074

1,165,951

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

1,126,695

1,341,789

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

934,109

325,235

Acquisition liabilities, net of current portion

816,951

1,008,760

Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion

259,619

309,390

Total liabilities

16,146,907

20,966,721

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,818,979 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 24,950,261 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024

29,819

24,950

Additional paid-in capital

78,090,221

57,845,289

Unearned compensation

(762,292

)

-

Accumulated deficit

(51,894,868

)

(47,639,894

)

Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity

25,462,880

10,230,345

Non-controlling interest

(145,499

)

(104,807

)

Total stockholders' equity

25,317,381

10,125,538

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

41,464,288

$

31,092,259

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Revenues

Products

$

2,983,795

$

1,391,016

Services

3,943,510

3,850,551

Energy production

255,816

388,563

Total revenues

7,183,121

5,630,130

Cost of sales

Products

1,885,377

797,209

Services

2,946,438

2,139,042

Energy production

167,740

212,965

Total cost of sales

4,999,555

3,149,216

Gross profit

2,183,566

2,480,914

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

3,411,762

2,681,558

Selling

572,869

442,812

Research and development

297,926

233,809

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

1,713

(4,042

)

Total operating expenses

4,284,270

3,354,137

Loss from operations

(2,100,704

)

(873,223

)

Other income (expense)

Other income (expense), net

81,925

(18,453

)

Interest expense

(41,113

)

(23,003

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities

(56,246

)

18,749

Total other income (expense), net

(15,434

)

(22,707

)

Loss before provision for state income taxes

(2,116,138

)

(895,930

)

Provision for state income taxes

2,928

-

Consolidated net loss

(2,119,066

)

(895,930

)

(Income) loss attributable to the non-controlling interest

(11,881

)

(34,478

)

Loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(2,130,947

)

$

(930,408

)

Net loss per share - basic

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.04

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

28,817,040

24,850,261

Net loss per share - diluted

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.04

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

28,817,040

24,850,261

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)

Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(2,130,947

)

$

(930,408

)

Interest expense, net

(51,479

)

23,003

Income taxes

2,928

-

Depreciation & amortization, net

230,149

138,246

EBITDA

(1,949,349

)

(769,159

)

Stock based compensation

126,419

41,908

Unrealized loss (gain) on investment securities

56,246

(18,749

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,766,684

)

$

(746,000

)

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Revenues

Products

$

8,672,927

$

3,002,087

Services

12,153,700

11,991,378

Energy production

929,085

1,550,549

Total revenues

21,755,712

16,544,014

Cost of sales

Products

5,605,282

2,018,734

Services

7,675,073

6,423,114

Energy production

608,258

966,440

Total cost of sales

13,888,613

9,408,288

Gross profit

7,867,099

7,135,726

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

9,431,073

8,428,119

Selling

1,682,085

1,377,758

Research and development

859,318

734,994

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

1,433

(8,070

)

Total operating expenses

11,973,909

10,532,801

Loss from operations

(4,106,810

)

(3,397,075

)

Other income (expense)

Other income (expense), net

61,302

(15,305

)

Interest expense

(111,592

)

(59,542

)

Unrealized loss on investment securities

(74,995

)

-

Total other income (expense), net

(125,285

)

(74,847

)

Loss before provision for state income taxes

(4,232,095

)

(3,471,922

)

Provision for state income taxes

20,615

22,100

Consolidated net loss

(4,252,710

)

(3,494,022

)

(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(2,264

)

(80,149

)

Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(4,254,974

)

$

(3,574,171

)

Net loss per share - basic

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.14

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

26,354,875

24,850,261

Net loss per share - diluted

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.14

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

26,354,875

24,850,261

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)

Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(4,254,974

)

$

(3,574,171

)

Interest expense, net

19,000

59,542

Income taxes

20,615

22,100

Depreciation & amortization, net

621,530

419,744

EBITDA

(3,593,829

)

(3,072,785

)

Stock based compensation

209,858

131,906

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

74,995

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,308,976

)

$

(2,940,879

)

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Consolidated net loss

$

(4,252,710

)

$

(3,494,022

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

621,530

419,744

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(50,883

)

29,817

Stock-based compensation

209,858

131,906

Unrealized loss on investment securities

74,995

-

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

1,433

(8,070

)

Non-cash interest expense

43,476

25,966

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(Increase) decrease in:

Accounts receivable

(143,013

)

1,303,300

Inventory

75,921

658,194

Unbilled revenue

272,160

119,000

Prepaid assets and other current assets

(238,270

)

(42,578

)

Other assets

330,804

704,565

Increase (decrease) in:

Accounts payable

(725,386

)

323,980

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

96,898

133,599

Deferred revenue

(2,984,276

)

581,485

Other liabilities

(668,956

)

(1,003,881

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(7,336,419

)

(116,995

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property and equipment

(353,296

)

(838,932

)

Proceeds from disposition of assets

1,280

40,255

Distributions to non-controlling interest

(42,956

)

(96,975

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(394,972

)

(895,652

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from follow on offering, net of transaction costs

18,105,100

-

Proceeds from related party notes payable

-

1,000,000

Related-party note repayment

(1,076,956

)

-

Finance lease principal payments

(106,414

)

(56,385

)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

658,403

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

17,580,133

943,615

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,848,742

(69,032

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

5,405,233

1,351,270

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

15,253,975

$

1,282,238

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

145,072

$

22,909

Cash paid for taxes

$

20,615

$

22,100

Non-cash investing activities

Right-of-use assets acquired under operating leases

$

193,480

$

1,547,800

Right-of-use assets acquired under finance leases

$

1,013,564

$

275,501

Aegis Contract and Related Asset Acquisition:

Contingent consideration

$

-

$

272,901

Non-cash financing activities

Related party note conversion to common stock

$

514,148

$

-

SOURCE: Tecogen, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tecogen-reports-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-1101295

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.