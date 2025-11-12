INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MD&M West Returns with Focus on Sustainability, Healthcare Innovation

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Registration is now open for MD&M West, the most comprehensive manufacturing trade show in North America, taking place February 3-5, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim.

Comprehensive Manufacturing Solutions Under One Roof

MD&M West serves as a global hub where attendees can discover breakthrough technologies, source innovative solutions and connect with experts who can solve their most pressing manufacturing challenges. The show covers five key sectors encompassing the advanced manufacturing industry; MedTech; Automation; Design & Manufacturing; Plastics and Packaging.

California is currently number one in the U.S. for manufacturing jobs, with over 1.1 million people in the industry, and makes up 9% of the state's total GDP.

"MD&M West continues to be the essential gathering place for medical device professionals seeking to source the latest solutions, spark new ideas and lead innovation across five critical manufacturing sectors," said Adrienne Zependa, VP Group Portfolio Leader, Informa Markets Manufacturing. "Our 2026 event promises to deliver even more value with expanded programming, cutting-edge technology showcases, and unparalleled networking opportunities that drive the medical device industry forward."

Sustainability as an Emerging Trend

The 2026 edition will also see the introduction of Sustainable Manufacturing Conference (SMC) bringing together industry leaders, innovators and solution providers for two days of intensive learning, networking and collaboration focused exclusively on technologies and strategies that reduce carbon footprint, conserve resources and drive operational efficiencies in manufacturing.

This timely program addresses sustainable practices, environmental compliance requirements and green manufacturing initiatives that are increasingly important to both regulatory bodies and healthcare providers.

Returning Show Features Help Further Innovation

The FuturePack Forum will bring together packaging innovators, engineers and sustainability leaders to explore the next generation of packaging solutions. This collaborative, one-day program focuses on the intersection of design, materials and manufacturing, revealing how smarter packaging can enhance product performance, reduce waste and strengthen supply chains.

Industry ShopTalk sessions, guided by expert moderators, are a way to share challenges, discuss key trends and exchange ideas that drive the industry forward.

Hall E will feature the News & Brews Studio, a place to grab a drink and view a live, high-energy broadcast covering what's new and next in manufacturing. With topics like MedTech, AI, sustainability and more, this is where sharp insights meet casual conversation.

The MedTech Conference is built exclusively for medical device and technology professionals who are shaping the future of patient care through a balance of breakthrough innovation with stringent requirements, tight timelines, and evolving regulations. The conference tracks include Design Forward; exploring how modern design strategies drive better outcomes; NextTech; a look at how AI, robotics, sensors, wearables and digital diagnostics are transforming devices and defining the next era of care; Compliance Lab, a focus on staying ahead of evolving international standards and FDA expectations; Secure & Smart, dedicated to securing IoMT systems, building software resilience, and embedding security-by-design principles from concept to commercialization; and Manufacturing & Supply Chain, highlighting strategies that power resilient, scalable manufacturing operations.

About MD&M

MD&M, organized by Informa Markets Engineering, is the leading group of business events across the U.S. for professionals in medical, critical and advanced manufacturing. United under one brand, MD&M is the premier platform where professionals meet, learn and collaborate to drive innovations in life-saving devices, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing processes. Founded in 1985, the MD&M portfolio includes MD&M West, MD&M East, MD&M South and MD&M Midwest. Focusing on fostering collaboration across regions and sectors, MD&M is dedicated to empowering professionals through year-round engagement, advanced matchmaking technology and specialized events that reflect the ever-evolving needs of the industry.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

