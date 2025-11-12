Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Velox Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: VLX) (the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has approved the cancellation of an aggregate of 2,347,222 stock options previously granted to directors and employees of the Company.

The cancellations were made in accordance with the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), which permits the issuance of options representing up to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Following completion of the cancellations, the Company will have no stock options outstanding under the LTIP. The full capacity available under the LTIP may be used for the future issuance of security-based awards at the discretion of the Board of Directors, subject to TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Velox Energy Materials

Velox Energy Materials is a publicly traded energy materials company developing and progressing high-value assets in resource and research-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's priority focus is the advanced NQV Project in Queensland, Australia. The NQV Project hosts the Cambridge Deposit with a CIM compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V2O5 and 234.6 ppm MoO3 along with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V2O5 (cut-off grade of 0.25% V2O5) and 241.9 ppm MoO3 (Dufresne et al., 2022). The Company is targeting shallow, high-grade mineralization that can be developed using low-cost mining and processing options.

The Company additionally owns Kotai Energy and the option to acquire 100% of the intellectual property rights associated with the Solid-State Hydrogen Storage Project from Curtin University in Western Australia. Kotai is focused on the commercialisation of technology that can produce high-pressure hydrogen following transport as an inert powder.

SOURCE: Velox Energy Materials Inc.