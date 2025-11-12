Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.

All amounts presented in this news release are in United States dollars ("U.S. dollars") and all amounts presented in the attached financial tables are in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue: The Company delivered revenue of $14.2 million, reflecting 22.5% year-over-year growth and setting a new high-water mark for revenue generated during the third quarter of a fiscal year. Revenue from Connected Devices and Infrastructure ("Connected Devices") increased by $2.2 million or 30% and Utility Software Applications & Services ("Software and Services") revenue increased by $0.5 million or 10%. The increases in revenue are a result of higher sales volumes to new and existing utility customers. Recurring Revenue 1 was $3.4 million and represented 24% of total revenue in the quarter.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") [1] Growth : ARR 1 grew by 11% year over year to $13.5 million as of September 30, 2025 (September 30, 2024: $12.2 million).

Gross Profit Margin 1 : The Company continued to deliver strong Gross Profit Margin 1 at 55% which includes the impact of tariffs on Connected Devices.

Net Income: The Company generated net income for the period of $384,000 reflecting an improvement on a comparative basis from the prior year period loss of $361,000.

Diluted Income per Share: Diluted income per share was $0.01, compared to the diluted loss per share of $0.01 generated in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 : The Company delivered positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately $1.2 million, reflecting an improvement compared to $585,000 in the prior year period.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Cash Flow from Operating Activities was negative $1.3 million compared to negative $0.9 million in the prior year. Cash Flow from Operating Activities typically declines during the third quarter due to lower deferred revenues. In addition, investments were also made in sales and marketing as well as ramping up production for the TRUSense Gateway.

Liquidity: At September 30, 2025, Tantalus maintained sufficient liquidity of approximately $18.3 million to support its growth trajectory consisting of a cash balance of $9.8 million and full borrowing availability of $8.5 million under its revolving line of credit facility.

"We remain on track to deliver record performance in 2025 thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of our team," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "We are witnessing an increasing level of interest in the TRUSense Gateway, particularly when combined with our TRUGrid analytics offering focused on transformer monitoring and grid reliability. Our data-centric approach to grid modernization is helping utilities pinpoint vulnerabilities and prioritize their investments to improve the efficiency, reliability and resiliency of distribution grids. Our approach continues to build momentum as utilities seek to extend the life of existing assets."

OTHER KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Sales Order Conversion : During Q3 2025, the Company converted $9.7 million in orders which was 33% higher than for the same quarter last year (2024: $7.3 million). The book-to-bill ratio through the end of Q3 2025 was 1.37x. At $53.8 million of orders converted through the first nine months of 2025, the Company has already set a new all-time milestone for orders converted in an entire calendar year.

Growth of User Community : The Company added 4 new utilities in Q3 2025, demonstrating a continued ability to convert new accounts from its sales pipeline.

TRUSense Gateway Progress : As of the date of this news release, the Company has secured initial orders from 52 utilities to trial, pilot and deploy the TRUSense Gateway. The adoption of the TRUSense Gateway is being driven by a combination of existing customers seeking to enhance deployments of Tantalus' broader offerings and utilities that are ordering from the Company for the first time in order to leverage the capabilities of these devices and other Tantalus solutions.

First Significant TRUSense Gateway Agreement : On July 7, 2025, the Company announced that EPB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a recognized leader in the utility industry, expanded its partnership with the Company to deploy TRUSense Ethernet Gateways ("TEGs") across its service territory. Commencing this year, EPB is planning to deploy an initial 20,000 TEGs over the next five years, with the option to purchase additional TEGs during the term of the contract and will also be updating a portion of its existing metering infrastructure to the latest generation of Tantalus technology.

Modification of Tariff Rate: On July 22, 2025, the U.S. Government announced an agreement with the Government of the Philippines to modify the tariff rate to 19% on products imported from the Philippines into the U.S. Such tariffs only apply to the Connected Devices segment and are not applicable to the Software and Services segment. The Company has offered to incur 5% of the tariff cost while passing on the remaining 14% to its utility customers.

Q3 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

Management will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-854-4410

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-317-5791

Participants, please ask to be joined to the Tantalus Systems call.

WEBCAST

Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=KNFoDLef

REPLAY INFORMATION

A conference call and webcast replay will be available until November 20, 2025. To access the conference call replay, please see details below:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 5640354

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Information included in this press release is a summary of results and financial statement excerpts and should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and the year ended December 31, 2024 which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is also available on the Company's website at www.tantalus.com. All results are reported in U.S. dollars and all amounts included in the tables attached to this press release are reported in thousands of U.S. dollars except for shares and per share amounts and unless otherwise noted.

All comparisons presented in this press release are between the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, unless otherwise indicated.

The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of the following consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at www.tantalus.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

Note 2025

2024

Assets 6



Current assets



Cash $ 9,817

$ 13,219

Accounts receivable 3 7,567

10,011

Inventory 4 6,173

4,832

Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,443

1,829

Total current assets 25,000

29,891

Property and equipment 1,131

731

Right of Use assets 1,602

2,038

Intangible assets 4,866

5,443

Goodwill 3,445

3,445

Total assets $ 36,044

$ 41,548





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5 $ 15,348

$ 15,629

Deferred revenue and deposits 5,014

6,055

Lease liabilities 769

843

Line of credit 6 -

3,679

Term loan - current portion 6 1,402

1,535

Total current liabilities 22,533

27,740

Deferred revenue and deposits 37

103

Lease liabilities 1,093

1,392

Term loan 6 5,581

5,372

Total liabilities 29,244

34,607

Total shareholders' equity 6,800

6,941

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 36,044

$ 41,548

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.





TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except for shares and per share amounts)

Note Three months

ended

September 30,

2025

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2025

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024









Revenues 10 $ 14,197

$ 11,589

$ 39,188

$ 31,722

Cost of sales 4, 10 6,397

5,044

17,941

14,294

7,800

6,545

21,247

17,428









Expenses







Sales and marketing 7(e) 2,584

2,387

8,146

6,775

Research and development 7(e) 1,729

1,668

4,966

5,627

General and administrative 7(e) 2,543

1,979

6,911

5,535

Depreciation and amortization 421

438

1,247

1,323

7,276

6,472

21,270

19,260









Operating income (loss) 524

73

(23 ) (1,832 )







Other (expenses) earnings







Foreign exchange gain (loss) 18

(33 ) (252 ) 171

Interest income 33

-

33

-

Finance expenses (199 ) (401 ) (921 ) (1,235 ) Unrealized gain on loan modification 6 -

-

16

-

(147 ) (434 ) (1,123 ) (1,064 )







Income (loss) before income taxes 376

(361 ) (1,146 ) (2,896 ) Income tax (recovery) expense (8 ) -

25

22

Income (loss) for the period 384

(361 ) (1,170 ) (2,917 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment -

-

2

(9 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 384

$ (361 ) $ (1,168 ) $ (2,926 )







Income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.01

$ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 )







Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (basic and diluted) 8 51,335,322

50,845,942

51,088,896

47,561,270

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.







TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Note Three months

ended

September 30,

2025

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2025

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024







Cash (used in) provided by







Operating Activities







Income (loss) for the period $ 384

$ (361 ) $ (1,170 ) $ (2,917 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss for the period to net cash flows:







Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) 12

(20 ) 122

30

Depreciation of equipment 88

85

234

264

Amortization of intangible assets 192

192

577

577

Amortization of right-of-use asset 141

160

436

481

Share-based compensation 7 (e) 252

74

800

383

Finance expenses 199

401

921

1,235

Amortization of deferred financing cost 1

5

22

16

Unrealized gain on loan modification -

-

(16 ) -

Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital







Accounts receivable 3 2,377

838

2,444

(238 ) Inventory 4 (893 ) (119 ) (1,341 ) 1,293

Prepaid expenses and other assets 164

(7 ) 386

(133 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5 (1,074 ) 1,487

(382 ) (338 ) Deferred revenue and deposits (2,966 ) (3,271 ) (1,108 ) (114 ) Lease payments for interest (37 ) (49 ) (121 ) (156 ) Interest paid on loans 6 (162 ) (352 ) (800 ) (1,080 ) Net Cash (used in) provided by Operating Activities (1,322 ) (936 ) 1,004

(695 ) Investing Activities







Purchase of equipment (242 ) (56 ) (634 ) (161 ) Net Cash used in Investing Activities (242 ) (56 ) (634 ) (161 ) Financing Activities







Repayment of indebtedness 6 -

-

(3,986 ) (821 ) Change in restricted cash -

-

-

673

Accrued interest on term loan 211

-

372

-

Repayment of lease liabilities (186 ) (179 ) (500 ) (476 ) Issuance of common shares from financing -

-

-

7,296

Issuance of common shares - other 7 (b) 198

-

335

-

Share issuance costs -

-

-

(632 ) Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities 223

(179 ) (3,779 ) 6,040

Effect of foreign exchange on cash (17 ) 69

7

(32 ) (Decrease) Increase in cash (1,359 ) (1,103 ) (3,403 ) 5,151

Cash, beginning of period 11,175

11,408

13,219

5,154

Cash, end of period $ 9,817

$ 10,305

$ 9,817

$ 10,305

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, and cash determined in accordance with IFRS, as indicators of the Company's performance.

We provide these additional non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

a) "EBITDA" is calculated as income (loss) adjusted for interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors and is used by management in evaluating the operating performance of the Company.

b) "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated as income (loss) adjusted for interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other income / expenses not attributable to the operations of the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company excludes non-recurring items such as restructuring expenses, financing costs, government subsidies and recovery of contingent liability in the Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as these expenses are not representative of ongoing operating performance.

This news release also refers to the following non-IFRS ratios:

c) "Gross Profit" is calculated as revenues less cost of sales. Management believes that Gross Profit is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company.

d) "Gross Profit Margin" is calculated as Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of the Company's revenues. Management believes that Gross Profit Margin is a useful indicator for investors and is used by management in evaluating the operating performance of the Company.

e) "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of the Company's revenues. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a useful indicator for investors and is used by management in evaluating the operating performance of the Company.

This news release also refers to the following supplementary financial measures:

f) "Recurring Revenue" is comprised of the Company's revenues recognized in a period that are recurring in nature and attributable to its analytics, subscriptions and software as a service ("SaaS") offerings, hosting services, software maintenance and technical support agreement services.

g) "Annual Recurring Revenue" or "ARR" is comprised of the Company's Recurring Revenue as expressed on a forward-looking annualized revenue basis attributable to its analytics, subscriptions and SaaS offerings, hosting services, software maintenance and technical support services agreements at a point in time.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three months

ended

September 30,

2025

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2025

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024

Revenue $ 14,197

$ 11,589

$ 39,188

$ 31,722

Gross Profit 7,800

6,545

21,247

17,428

Gross Profit Margin % 1 55%

56%

54%

55%









Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 1,197

$ 585

$ 2,024

$ (125 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 8%

5%

5%

0%









Income (loss) for the period 384

$ (361 ) $ (1,170 ) $ (2,917 ) Income (loss) per share (diluted) $ 0.01

(0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic and diluted 51,335,322

50,845,942

51,088,896

47,561,270









Cash $ 9,817

$ 10,305

$ 9,817

$ 10,305



GROSS PROFIT1 AND GROSS PROFIT MARGIN1 CALCULATIONS

Three months ended September 30, 2025 Connected

Devices



%

Software and

Services



%

Total



%

Revenue $ 9,303



100.0%

$ 4,894



100.0%

$ 14,197



100.0%

Cost of sales 5,109



54.9%

1,287



26.3%

6,397



45.1%

Gross Profit $ 4,193



45.1%

$ 3,607



73.7%

$ 7,800



54.9%



















Percentage of Total Gross Profit 54%





46%





100%









































Connected

Devices





Software and

Services





%



Total





%

Three months ended September 30, 2024

%











Revenue $ 7,147



100.0%

$ 4,442



100.0%

$ 11,589



100.0%

Cost of sales 4,194



58.7%

850



19.1%

5,044



43.5%

Gross Profit $ 2,953



41.3%

$ 3,592



80.9%

$ 6,545



56.5%



















Percentage of Total Gross Profit 45%





55%





100%







GROSS PROFIT1 AND GROSS PROFIT MARGIN1 CALCULATIONS CONTINUED

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Connected

Devices



%

Software and

Services

%

Total



%

Revenue $ 25,949



100.0%

$ 13,239



100.0%

$ 39,188



100.0%

Cost of sales 14,525



56.0%

3,416



25.8%

17,941



45.8%

Gross Profit $ 11,424



44.0%

$ 9,823



74.2%

$ 21,247



54.2%



















Percentage of Total Gross Profit 54%





46%





100%























Connected

Devices





Software and

Services











Nine months ended September 30, 2024

%



%

Total



%

Revenue $ 19,912



100.0%

$ 11,810



100.0%

$ 31,722



100.0%

Cost of sales 11,438



57.4%

2,857



24.2%

14,294



45.1%

Gross Profit $ 8,474



42.6%

$ 8,954



75.8%

$ 17,428



54.9%



















Percentage of Total Gross Profit 49%





51%





100%







RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA1

Three months

ended

September 30,

2025

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2025

Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024

Income (loss) for the period $ 384

$ (361 ) $ (1,170 ) $ (2,917 ) Finance expense 199

401

921

1,235

Interest income (33 ) -

(33 ) -

Income tax (recovery) expense (8 ) -

25

22

Depreciation and amortization 421

438

1,247

1,323

EBITDA 963

478

988

(337 ) Stock-based compensation 252

74

800

383

Foreign exchange (18 ) 33

252

(171 ) Unrealized gain on loan modification -

-

(16 ) -

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,197

$ 585

$ 2,024

$ (125 )

ABOUT TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements such as those relating to the ability of Tantalus' solutions, including the TRUSense Gateway and TRUGrid analytics offerings, to help utilities leverage existing infrastructure while simultaneously furthering their grid modernization initiatives , the Company's plans, objectives, strategy and expectations for its business, results of operations and financial condition, the adoption of the Company's solutions by customers in accordance with the Company's ordinary business practices and terms and the anticipated risks to the business operations of the Company and its customers.

To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes a "financial outlook" within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided because management's estimate of the future financial performance of Tantalus is useful to investors, and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such information.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Tantalus has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: increasing demand for the Company's solutions in support of utilities' grid modernization efforts, the commercialization and adoption of the TRUSense Gateway and TRUGrid analytics offerings, its ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement its growth strategy, its ability to retain key personnel, its ability to maintain existing customer relationships and to continue to expand its customers' use of the Company's products and solutions, its ability to acquire new customers, its ability to enhance the Company's offerings to remain at the forefront of its industry, the impact of competition, the successful integration of future acquisitions, the impact of tariffs on the Company's business and financial condition, the ability of the Company to execute on its plans, the absence of material adverse changes in the Company's business, its industry or the global economy and that the risks and uncertainties described under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025 will not materialize. While Tantalus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Tantalus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Tantalus is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025, as well as those risk factors included with Tantalus' continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above should be considered carefully by prospective investors.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Tantalus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Website: www.tantalus.com

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus

X (formerly Twitter): @TantalusCorp

1 See definitions for Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures above.

2 See definitions for Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures above.

3 See definitions for Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274191

SOURCE: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.