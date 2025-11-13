Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (TSXV: MEX) (OTCQB: MEXGF) (the "Company" or "Mexican Gold") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a mining concessions assignment agreement (the "Assignment Agreement") between the Company and its subsidiary, Roca Verde Exploración de México, S.A. de C.V. ("Roca Verde"), with Chesapeake Gold Corp. ("Chesapeake") and its subsidiaries Minerales El Prado, S.A. de C.V. ("MEP") and Chesapeake México, S.A. de C.V. ("Chesapeake Mexico") disclosed in the Company's news release of October 1, 2025, Mexican Gold has acquired 100% of the title and interest (the "Interest") in and to certain mineral titles, and the rights derived therefrom, covering an aggregate of 3,824.3585 hectares known as the Tatatila Project in Veracruz State, Mexico (see Figure 1).





Figure 1: Tatatila Mining Concessions (shaded in blue)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11437/274187_9f914f4b74d52855_002full.jpg

The Tatatila concessions surround or are adjacent to Mexican Gold's Las Minas Project.

As consideration for the Tatatila Project, the Company has issued to Chesapeake an aggregate of 4,451,361 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"), each issued at a deemed value of $0.05 for an aggregate deemed value of $222,568. These Consideration Shares represent 14.99% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. As further consideration for the Interest, the Company has granted to Chesapeake Mexico a net smelter returns royalty ("Royalty") in an amount equivalent to 1.5%. The Company shall have a buy-back option on the Royalty that provides Roca Verde with the right to purchase 0.5% of the Royalty from Chesapeake Mexico for US$500,000 during the 10 years following the date of execution of the Assignment Agreement, which would reduce the Royalty to 1%.

All Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring March 13, 2026, being the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. In addition, the Consideration Shares are subject to further lock up restrictions (the "Lock Up") such that 25% of the Consideration Shares will be released on November 12, 2026, being the date that is the one (1) year from the date of issuance. Every six (6) months thereafter, a further 25% of the Consideration Shares will be released from the Lock Up such that all Consideration Shares will be released from Lock Up over a period of two and a half (2.5) years from the date of issuance.

The transaction remains subject to the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Mexican Gold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals and copper projects in the Americas. Mexican Gold is exploring and advancing the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas mining district in Veracruz State, Mexico, and host to one of the newest, under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico.

