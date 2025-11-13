LabGenius Therapeutics ("LabGenius"), a drug discovery company combining artificial intelligence (AI) and high-throughput experimentation to advance next-generation multispecific antibodies for solid tumours, today announced a scientific poster will be presented at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2025, being held December 10 12, 2025, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, United Kingdom. LabGenius' presentation will debut the pre-clinical in vivo efficacy (>90% tumour growth inhibition) and tolerability data for their lead asset, a highly tumour selective bispecific T-cell engager (TCE).

Poster Presentation Details

Title Novel Selectivity-Enhanced Bispecific T-cell Engager Utilises Avidity to Overcome On-target, Off-tumour Toxicity Date and time Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:00 (GMT) Poster number 309P Location The Churchill Room, Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London

Bispecific TCE Overview

For the selected target, LabGenius has developed a selectivity-enhanced TCE. The company's lead optimisation platform, EVA,was used to discover and concomitantly optimise a TCE with improved killing selectivity, potency, efficacy, and manufacturability. The biological mechanism underlying this enhanced selectivity is based on the principle of avidity. By harnessing avidity-driven selectivity, the optimised TCE can distinguish between healthy and diseased cells based on differential tumour-associated antigen expression.

About LabGenius Therapeutics

LabGenius Therapeutics is a drug discovery company pioneering the discovery of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. The company's discovery platform, EVA, integrates several cutting-edge technologies drawn from the fields of artificial intelligence, robotic automation and synthetic biology. LabGenius Therapeutics operates a hybrid business model that includes partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies in parallel with pursuing a wholly-owned therapeutic pipeline. For more information, please visit www.labgeniustx.com, or connect on LinkedIn.

