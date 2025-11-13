Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD; OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company"), an established gold producer, is pleased to announce that it has issued 7,789,471 fully paid ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") to one investor pursuant to the conversion of outstanding convertible notes (the "Notes").

The private placement of the Notes, originally announced on 10 October 2023, (which was subsequently completed as announced on 15 February 2024), had a principal amount of AUD$919,158 (approximately US$599,383 and CAD$841,949) and were convertible into ordinary shares of the Company at a price of AUD$0.118 (approximately US$0.077 and CAD$0.108) per share upon request by the holder of the Notes.

Additionally, the Company has agreed to convert all of the outstanding interest due under the Notes, less 10% withholding tax (AUD$120,959) (approximately US$78,877 and CAD$110,798) into Shares at the same conversion price of AUD$0.118 per Share. This agreement to convert interest is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture stock exchange. If approved, the Company would issue an additional 1,025,077 fully paid ordinary shares to the same investor, by utilizing the Company's existing capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

The 7,789,471 Shares issued upon conversion of the principal amount are not subject to a statutory hold period in Canada, as the Notes were originally issued more than four months and one day prior to the date of conversion and the issuance complies with applicable Canadian securities laws. The 1,025,077 Shares to be issued for interest will be subject to the statutory hold period in Canada. No hold period applies under Australian securities laws.

If issuance of the Shares in payment of interest is approved, the Company will have issued a total of 8,814,548 Shares to the note holder, representing approximately 1.42% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company.

Austral Gold is a gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration, and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

