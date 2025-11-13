Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Vanka Inc., the operating system for autonomous company creation backed by high profile investors including serial entrepreneur Tom Moss, GP Bullhound Founding Partner Per Roman, and former Co-Founder & CEO of Woven by Toyota James Kuffner, today announced its acquisition of Fluxoid AI Inc. a pioneer in precision AI retrieval systems and product-specialized intelligence. As part of the acquisition, Satoshi Kataoka, Co-Founder and CEO of Fluxoid AI, joins Vanka as Technical Co-Founder and CTO. Previously, Satoshi was a Tech Lead in the high profile Google Brain team, part of Google's headquarters, where he was the Co-Proposer of one of Google's renowned moonshot projects, after which he was Head of Machine Learning at Simple Things Inc., founded by Andy Rubin.





The acquisition addresses a critical challenge in AI-powered business automation: the need for precision retrieval and domain-specific knowledge that scales across any business type, from aviation to healthcare to defense applications. Fluxoid AI's proprietary cognitive navigation-based multimodal retrieval interface and Product Data AI technology enhances Vanka's ability to generate accurate, context-aware business documentation and enables precise, data-driven decision-making for its customers.

Why This Matters

Vanka helps founders launch businesses in hours or days vs weeks or months, with AI serving as a virtual co-founder. Founders start with an idea, and Vanka generates the entire suite of strategy & execution plans, then handles 98% of operations: from bookkeeping to marketing to customer support. But as AI powered operations scale, precision matters more than ever.

"Beyond simple hallucination, the core issue with LLMs is contextual drift," said Satoshi Kataoka, incoming CTO of Vanka. "It's a persistent anchoring on public data that forces them to conflate 'what it knows' with 'what I'm telling it,' making it impossible to ground them in a company's specific knowledge stack. At Fluxoid AI, we solved this by creating AI that's trained with precision on product data, with fine-grained surgical update capabilities and built-in hallucination countermeasures. This is exactly what Vanka needs to deliver enterprise-grade reliability at an infinite scale."

Fluxoid AI's technology brings several critical capabilities to Vanka:

Product Specialization: AI models trained exclusively on business-specific data, eliminating contamination from irrelevant public knowledge

AI models trained exclusively on business-specific data, eliminating contamination from irrelevant public knowledge Fine-Grained Updates: Ability to update specific knowledge chunks without retraining entire models

Ability to update specific knowledge chunks without retraining entire models Hallucination Debugging: Built-in systems to detect and correct AI errors before they reach customers

Built-in systems to detect and correct AI errors before they reach customers Privacy-First Architecture: Network sandboxing and data privacy controls for enterprise customers

Leadership Perspectives

"The post-employment economy demands more than automation-it demands intelligence that understands context, remembers everything, and rarely or never makes mistakes," says John Lagerling, Co-Founder of Vanka. "Fluxoid AI's precision retrieval is the missing piece that transforms Vanka from a platform into an operating system you can trust. With Satoshi leading our technical vision, we're building better-than-human agents that grow with each founder's business."

"Vanka built the circuit board for autonomous business operations, but we needed the right components to ensure every signal is clean and every connection is precise," adds David Lee, Co-Founder of Vanka. "Satoshi built exactly that, in Fluxoid AI: a system that makes AI reliable enough to trust with your entire business. This acquisition isn't just about technology, it's about world-class talent. Satoshi's vision for product-specialized AI perfectly complements our mission to make entrepreneurship accessible to everyone."

About the Technology

Fluxoid AI represents a fundamental rethinking of how AI interacts with complex documentation. Rather than treating all information equally, it creates dynamic adaptive ontologies through visual document navigation and multi-stage specialized neural networks. The system's Product Data AI is trained exclusively on product-specific knowledge, enabling fine-grained updates to individual knowledge chunks without retraining entire models. This architecture delivers exceptional domain knowledge across the full stack of company activities while maintaining built-in hallucination detection that catches errors before they reach users.

This technology integrates seamlessly with Vanka's architecture, enhancing the platform's ability to generate everything from financial statements to technical architecture documentation with unprecedented accuracy.

Looking Ahead

"We're not just acquiring technology-we're welcoming a team that shares our conviction that the future of work is creative, strategic, and deeply human," added Lee. "By having AI handle precision retrieval, documentation, and operational tasks with Fluxoid AI-level reliability, founders remain strategically focused on the 2% of activities that drive 98% of impact in business."

About Vanka Inc.

Vanka empowers humans with a rapid path to founding and operating a business. Launch complete businesses in hours instead of weeks. Cut operating costs 100x. AI handles as much as 98% of operations across any business type. Vanka is the operating system for the post-employment economy. www.vanka.ai

About Fluxoid AI Inc.

Fluxoid AI pioneered precision AI retrieval systems designed for product-specialized intelligence. The company's Cognitive Agent System enables interactive communication with complex technical documentation through intuitive navigation, proprietary Product Data AI, and enterprise-grade privacy controls.

